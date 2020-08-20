The Mississippi Department of Health reported 894 new coronavirus cases and 27 deaths on Thursday, as COVID-19 continues its spread nationwide.
This brings the state to a total of 75,449 coronavirus cases and 2,190 deaths.
DeSoto County has the second-highest number of COVID-19 cases in the state, with 4,143 confirmed. DeSoto only trails behind Hinds County, the state's most populous, which has 6,098 cases. Harrison County on the Mississippi Gulf Coast now ranks third with 2,927 cases. Madison County ranks fourth with 2,668 confirmed cases.
As of Thursday, there are 45 confirmed COVID-19 patients at Baptist Memorial Hospital in Southaven and 13 at Methodist Healthcare hospital in Olive Branch
According to MSDH data, there is only one open ICU bed in DeSoto County. It is at Methodist Healthcare.
“Methodist Le Bonheur Healthcare remains in a stable state across our entire system. We closely monitor capacity at each of our hospitals,” A Methodist Le Bonheur spokesperson said in a statement. “The data shown on the state website is a single snapshot in time. It’s important to note that the number of total operational beds consistently fluctuates based on staffing and availability. As a large healthcare system, we have the ability to transfer patients from one hospital to another, if needed.”
There are four active outbreaks at DeSoto County long-term care facilities: The DeSoto Healthcare Center, Diversicare of Southaven, Hermitage Gardens of Southaven and Landmark of DeSoto. The state department of health defines an outbreak at a long-term care facility as one or more cases among residents or two or more cases among staff within 14 days.
Across the state, there are a total 177 outbreaks at long-term care facilities. 4,578 Mississippians in LTC facilities have tested positive for COVID-19 and 922 have died.
According to data from John Hopkins University, Mississippi has the highest test positivity rate in the nation - 27.4%. Mississippi has maintained this rank even as the amount of daily testing has gone down by nearly half over the past month.
The DeSoto Times-Tribune offers daily COVID-19 updates as new data from the state becomes available.
