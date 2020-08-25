The Mississippi Department of Health reported 801 new coronavirus cases and 67 deaths on Tuesday, as COVID-19 continues its spread nationwide.
This marks the state's record for deaths reported in a single day. The previous record was 52 deaths, reported on July 31.
This brings the state to a total of 79,206 coronavirus cases and 2,315 deaths.
DeSoto County has the second-highest number of COVID-19 cases in the state, with 4,365 confirmed. DeSoto only trails behind Hinds County, the state's most populous, which has 6,317 cases. Harrison County on the Mississippi Gulf Coast now ranks third with 3,100 cases. Madison County ranks fourth with 2,802 confirmed cases.
As of Friday, there are nine confirmed COVID-19 patients at Methodist Healthcare hospital in Olive Branch and 35 at Baptist Memorial Hospital in Southaven.
According to MSDH data, there is one open ICU bed at Methodist Healthcare and 28 at Baptist Memorial Hospital.
“Methodist Le Bonheur Healthcare remains in a stable state across our entire system. We closely monitor capacity at each of our hospitals,” A Methodist Le Bonheur spokesperson said in a statement. “The data shown on the state website is a single snapshot in time. It’s important to note that the number of total operational beds consistently fluctuates based on staffing and availability. As a large healthcare system, we have the ability to transfer patients from one hospital to another, if needed.”
There are four active outbreaks at DeSoto County long-term care facilities: The DeSoto Healthcare Center, Diversicare of Southaven, Hermitage Gardens of Southaven and Landmark of DeSoto. The state department of health defines an outbreak at a long-term care facility as one or more cases among residents or two or more cases among staff within 14 days. This data was last updated on August 14.
Across the state, there are a total 176 outbreaks at long-term care facilities. 4,735 Mississippians in LTC facilities have tested positive for COVID-19 and 951 have died.
According to data from John Hopkins University, Mississippi has the highest test positivity rate in the nation - 33.2%. Mississippi has maintained this rank even as the amount of daily testing has gone down by nearly half over the past month. This positivity rate is significantly higher than other states, with the next highest being South Carolina's 22.2%.
Mississippi's positivity rate also dwarfs those of all four neighboring states. Tennessee has a 5.4% positivity rate, Louisiana 4.8%, Alabama 8.8% and Arkansas 9%.
The DeSoto Times-Tribune offers daily COVID-19 updates as new data from the state becomes available. Check back tomorrow for updated information.
