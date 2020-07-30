The Mississippi Department of Health reported 1,750 new coronavirus cases and 48 deaths on Wednesday, as COVID-19 continues its surge statewide.
Of those new deaths, 23 occurred between July 10-27 and were identified through death certificates.
This brings the state to a total of 57,579 coronavirus cases and 1,611 deaths.
DeSoto County has the second-highest number of cases in the state, with 3,062 confirmed. DeSoto only trails behind Hinds County, the state's most populous, which has 5,001 cases. Madison County ranks third with 2,211 confirmed cases.
MSDH also reported that 949 Mississippians are hospitalized across the state with confirmed coronavirus infections.
Mississippi is not under a statewide mask mandate, but 23 counties are currently under one, including DeSoto.
During a Monday press conference, Gov. The Reeves said that every Mississippian should be wearing a mask, but that he believes issuing a statewide mask mandate would discourage some from complying.
"I really believe this more surgical approach is the right way to go," Reeves said. "...We've got to be willing to let the orders we put into place work."
There are 203 outbreaks in long-term care facilities. 3,537 Mississippians in those facilities have been diagnosed with coronavirus and 721 have died.
The virus has also struck the Mississippi state legislature, with at least 30 legislators and 11 other people who work in the state Capitol having tested positive for COVID-19.
Officials initially reported that 26 legislators and 10 other Capitol employees had the virus. The state health officer, Dr. Thomas Dobbs said on July 14 that two people from the Capitol were hospitalized, but declined to say who they are. Dobbs also said the numbers could go up as more people received test results.
MSDH estimates that 30,315 people are presumed recovered from coronavirus infections. A person is presumed recovered if it’s been 14 days since they tested positive and were not hospitalized, 21 days if they were.
DeSoto County hospitals are continuing to see high numbers of patients with COVID-19.
At Baptist Memorial Hospital in Southaven, 242 out of their 339 licensed hospital beds were full, 61 by COVID patients. Of their 36 ICU beds, 27 were full, 13 by COVID patients. As of Wednesday, 14 of its 30 ventilators were in use, 11 by COVID patients.
As of Thursday, the Methodist Lebonheur Hospital system has 69 COVID-19 positive patients in critical care (ICU) system-wide across adult hospitals, which accounts for 24% of our ICU beds. The system has 179 non-COVID patients, which accounts for 62% of our ICU beds.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.