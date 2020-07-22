Mississippi reported more than 1000 new daily record coronavirus cases on Wednesday for the third time over the past week, as COVID-19 continues its surge statewide.
The Mississippi Department of Health reported 1,547 new cases and 34 new deaths on Wednesday. This brings the state to a total of 47,071 cases and 1,423 coronavirus deaths.
DeSoto County has the second-highest number of cases in the state, with 2,619 confirmed. DeSoto only trails behind Hinds County, the state's most populous, which has 3,952 cases. Madison County ranks third with 1,852 confirmed cases.
MSDH also reported that 943 Mississippians are hospitalized across the state with confirmed coronavirus infections. This is up from Monday's record of 909.
State health officer, Dr. Thomas Dobbs, said that eight major medical centers in Mississippi had no ICU beds available during a press conference on Friday, but declined to say which ones they were. Dobbs also said that every hospital needs to activate surge capacity now in order to prepare for the coming weeks.In surge capacity, hospitals add standard and ICU beds to their regular capacity. Reeves said few hospitals have activated surge capacity in the Friday conference.
Reeves was on a call with other Republican governors last Thursday night to consider future governmental actions to prevent the spread of the virus.
“We need our hospitals to step up,” Reeves said of the need for surge capacity to be activated across the state.
Mississippi is not under a statewide mask mandate, but 23 counties are currently under one, including DeSoto.
There are 161 outbreaks in long-term care facilities. 3,257 Mississippians in those facilities have been diagnosed with coronavirus and 662 have died.
The virus has also struck the Mississippi state legislature, with at least 30 legislators and 11 other people who work in the state Capitol having tested positive for COVID-19.
Officials initially reported that 26 legislators and 10 other Capitol employees had the virus. The state health officer, Dr. Thomas Dobbs said on July 14 that two people from the Capitol were hospitalized, but declined to say who they are. Dobbs also said the numbers could go up as more people received test results.
MSDH estimates that 30,315 people are presumed recovered from coronavirus infections. A person is presumed recovered if it’s been 14 days since they tested positive and were not hospitalized, 21 days if they were.
Both DeSoto County hospitals have had high numbers of coronavirus patients.
At Baptist Memorial Hospital in Southaven, 238 out of their 339 licensed hospital beds were full, with 67 of those were COVID patients. Of their 36 ICU beds, 23 were full, 16 by COVID patients. As of Wednesday, 16 of its 65 ventilators were in use, 8 by COVID patients.
The Methodist Le Bonheur Hospital network, which has one location in Olive Branch, has 60 COVID-19 positive patients in intensive care units system-wide, as of Wednesday. This accounts for 32% of the network’s ICU beds across its adult hospitals. There are 106 non-COVID patients in intensive care, which accounts for 56% of available ICU beds. Numbers of total beds fluctuate day-to-day based on staffing and availability. The network currently has 262 available ventilators system-wide.
