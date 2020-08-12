The Mississippi Department of Health reported 1,081 new coronavirus cases and 45 deaths on Wednesday, as COVID-19 continues to spread throughout the state.
This brings the state to a total of 69,374 coronavirus cases and 1,989 deaths.
DeSoto County has the second-highest number of COVID-19 cases in the state, with 3,753 confirmed. DeSoto only trails behind Hinds County, the state's most populous, which has 5,768 cases. Harrison County on the Mississippi Gulf Coast, now ranks third with 2,651 cases. Madison County ranks fourth with 2,489 confirmed cases.
There are four active outbreaks at DeSoto County long-term care facilities: The DeSoto Healthcare Center, Diversicare of Southaven, Hermitage Gardens of Southaven and Landmark of DeSoto. The state department of health defines an outbreak at a long-term care facility as one or more cases among residents or two or more cases among staff within 14 days. Across the state, there are a total 179 outbreaks at long-term care facilities.
Gov. Tate Reeves ordered a statewide mask mandate last week. Under the executive order, which lasts for two weeks, every Mississippian is required to wear a mask at public gatherings and when shopping. Reeves also ordered grades 7-12 in eight counties to delay their return to school.
DeSoto County Schools, which were set to reopen classes earlier this week, moved the start date back one week.
The DeSoto Times-Tribune offers daily COVID-19 updates as new data from the state becomes available. Check back tomorrow for updated information.
