Emergency room wait times are almost back to normal in DeSoto County as COVID-19 numbers continue to drop off.
County EMS Director Mark Davis updated the Board of Supervisors Monday with the latest number of cases which showed a downward trend.
“As most of you are aware, our COVID numbers are going down,” Davis said.
As of Friday, October 15, there were 676 active cases, which is down 455 since the board last met on Nov. 4.
Deaths in the county were 398, which is up 22.
The seven day average of new cases was 52, which is down 40 in the last two weeks. The 7-day trend is at 746, which is down 475. And the 14-day trend is at 905, which is down 576.
Davis said emergency room wait times have decreased from an average to two hours to around 45 minutes.
“Our hospitals are in a lot better shape,” Davis said.
National Guard emergency staffing, which was requested by the state to help with a nursing shortage due to a spike in the number of cases as a result of the Delta variant, have also left the county, Davis said.
Davis also reported that 82,685 residents or 45 percent of the population have received at least one dose of the vaccine, while 73,343 or 40 percent of the county have received both doses.
The board also voted to extend the emergency declaration another 30 days until Nov. 15.
