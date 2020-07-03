Heading into Fourth of July weekend, new coronavirus cases are rapidly climbing. On Friday, the state Department of Health reported 914 new coronavirus deaths and 11 new deaths.
Friday's numbers mark the second-highest daily number of new infections, behind only June 25th's 1,092. DeSoto County also has the second-highest number of cases in the state at 1,486, only trailing behind Hinds County's 2,382.
Infection hospitalizations are also surging, with a record of 603 confirmed. Older Mississippians ages 60-69 make up the largest number of hospitalizations with 732. Those in the 70-79 age group make up the largest number of deaths with 293.
