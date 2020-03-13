As of Friday morning, March 13, the Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) reports the second and third presumptive positive cases of coronavirus or COVID-19 in Mississippi. Final verification will come from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). All three positive cases have come from Forrest County in South Mississippi.
One case is a Forrest County adult female over 65 who recently traveled to North Carolina. The patient has been hospitalized. The other case is a Forrest County adult male who recently traveled to Florida and has been self-isolating at home without hospitalization.
The first presumptive case was reported Wednesday night in an adult male from Forrest County.
“We are conducting further investigation to determine if and how these cases might be connected to the first presumptive case. At this point, that is not clear, but we are thoroughly exploring all possibilities,” said MSDH State Health Officer Thomas Dobbs, MD, MPH.
Dobbs announced Thursday that MSDH is expanding access to COVID-19 testing that will allow physicians to submit specimens to the Mississippi Public Health Laboratory or commercial labs without prior consultation with MSDH. If individuals are worried about having COVID-19, they should call their healthcare provider.
Additionally, Dobbs said the MSDH is expanding recommendations for long-term care visitors and large social gatherings.
“We know that this virus is easily spread person to person, so we recommend limiting visitations and discontinuing any group social activities in long-term care facilities,” he said.
MSDH also recommends that individuals should avoid gatherings of more than 250 people and take precautions when they are in public. Communities and organizations should take the current coronavirus situation into account in planning or canceling events.
“Stay informed of the cases in your county and surrounding counties, and maintain social distancing as practical,” said Dobbs. “Our older population and chronically ill individuals, who are especially at risk, should protect themselves by avoiding gatherings of more than 250 people.”
There is no recommendation at this time that schools should close. Complete details of the updated information and guidance are available on the MSDH website at HealthyMS.com/connect.
SCHOOL UPDATE: In DeSoto County, the county school district announced that it would postpone the resumption of classes after Spring Break until Tuesday, March 17. Faculty, staff, and administrators will have a professional development day on Monday, March 16. DCS has also amended its school calendar to have school on the Monday after Easter, April 13, and that the final day for students and teachers is now May 21.
Additionally, Northpoint Christian School announced it would be using remote/online learning the week of March 16-20. A separate story on schools is found here: DCS School Calendar
SOUTHAVEN: City officials Friday announced that all city Park and Recreation Department events would be suspended until April 1. This includes tournaments, recreational games, and other organized gatherings. Facilities will stay open for individual use.
The City of Southaven Parks Department will not book any practices, lessons, games, matches, dances, or social gatherings at any city properties. Furthermore, the City of Southaven Parks and Recreation Department will not host any athletic event including games or practices from any public/private school or university.
Forever Young offices and building will be completely closed until April 1.
Southaven Municipal Court remains open with amended procedures to protect high-risk persons. All other city functions will not charge. The action is being taken solely to minimize the risk associated with gatherings and to practice what is known as “social distancing.”
HORN LAKE: Parks Director Larry Calvert announced that all events at Latimer Lakes Park would be postponed, including Saturday events on March 14 and 21, due to precautions to prevent the spreading of coronavirus. City parks will be open but residents are asked to refrain from gathering in large groups until further notice.
OLIVE BRANCH: Mayor Scott Phillips Friday announced that the City of Olive Branch will suspend all Parks and Recreation activities until April 1. This includes tournaments, recreational events, practices, and other organized gatherings. Considering that our seniors are the most at risk for developing complications from this virus, we will also be Olive Branch will also be closing the Senior Center until April 1.
DESOTO COUNTY ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT COUNCIL has canceled its First Quarterly Luncheon, scheduled for Friday, March 20. It was scheduled to be held at the Career Tech Center West Campus in Horn Lake. Council officials hope to reschedule the luncheon to a later date after the COVID-19 threat has passed.
LANDERS CENTER SHOWS: Ticket purchases for the Landers Center performance of Disney On Ice will be refunded. Those who bought tickets from the Landers Center should go to the box office for their refund via the credit card used for purchase. Tickets bought through Ticketmaster will have their ticket price refunded to the credit card used, a refund that should appear on the account within 5-7 business days.
It is expected that a new date for the Sturgill Simpson event will be announced in the future.
It will be determined in the next 30 days about the status of games for the Memphis Hustle. Any refunds requested should be done through the point of purchase. Ticket holders should also consider holding on to their tickets to see what happens with the season after the 30-day period is completed.
All Monster Jam shows scheduled through April 30 are being postponed or canceled by the producer. The Landers Center announced that it is attempting to have the event rescheduled for sometime later this year.
FIRST REGIONAL LIBRARY: The library system board of trustees will offer alternative library services, starting Saturday and continuing until further notice.
Library officials are urging patrons use outside book drops and announced that no overdue fines would be charged until further notice.
Patrons are asked to consider the library system's digital serivces and check with local libraries for more information on that. Curbside service and books by mail will soon be offered and patrons should call their local branch for more details.
Some staff will be working during the library’s regular hours to answer reference questions and give technical support, but staffing issues may affect some of these hours.
Free WiFi will still be available in our parking lots.
All library programs will not be held during this time. Our meeting rooms will not be available to the public.
(This item will be updated as warranted.)