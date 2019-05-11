A DeSoto County pair is being held in Tishomingo County on charges of bringing narcotics into the county.
According to the Tishomingo County Sheriff’s Department, deputies Tuesday arrested a man and woman during a traffic stop. The department had identified the vehicle as being involved in an ongoing investigation into narcotics coming into the county.
The two people inside the vehicle were arrested when deputies discovered one of them had what they found were methamphetamines in their possession. They were then arrested and booked into the county jail in Iuka.
The couple was identified as Jason Clay Hyde, age 44 of Southaven, and Samantha Baker Williams, age 35 of Walls.
Hyde has been charged with the sale of a controlled substance (methamphetamine) and felony possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine).
Williams faces a charge of sale of a controlled substance (methamphetamine).
A Tishomingo County Justice Court judge set bond at $10,000 for Hyde and $5,000 for Williams.
Sheriff John Daugherty said in a statement, “This is an ongoing investigation of illegal narcotics being brought into Tishomingo County from outside areas. More arrests are pending.”
Bob Bakken is Managing Editor for the DeSoto Times-Tribune.
