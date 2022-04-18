DeSoto County Board of Supervisors will hold a special meeting on Monday to discuss and vote on medical marijuana.
Cities and counties have until May 3 to decide whether to opt-in or out of the new law.
Board attorney Tony Nowak said the law is over 400 pages and the state is still issuing opinions on how the law will work.
“This is going to take a long time to discuss and go through,” Nowak told the board Monday. “There are Attorney General opinions that just came out this morning.”
Several cities have already decided to opt out of the medical marijuana program including Horn Lake. The Board of Aldermen in Southaven and Hernando will both be discussing whether or not they will participate at their meetings Tuesday night. Olive Branch officials have indicated they are leaning strongly toward opting-in.
Under the law, cities can opt-in at a later date. Residents can also opt-in by submitting a petition with 1,500 signatures which would require the city to put the question on the ballot and to hold an election within 60 days. Local governments that take no action will automatically be opted-in to the law.
District 1 Supervisor Jessie Medlin said he has been studying the law and still has questions that he hopes to get answered before making a decision.
“I agree. It’s a lot to soak in,” Medlin said. “I’d like to be straight on exactly what’s in it.”
Board President and District 5 Supervisor Michael Lee said the board will re-convene on April 25 at 9 a.m.
“There is a lot to go over,” Lee said. “We want to have time to discuss this and hear the ins and outs of the law so we can make an informed decision.”
Lee said the public is invited to speak at the meeting but is asked to notify County Administrator Vanessa Lynchard’s office in advance so that they can be placed on the agenda.
