DeSoto County Supervisors have agreed to work with the Army Corps of Engineers to see whether there is anything they can do to help property owners affected by flowage easements around Arkabutla Lake.
Representatives from the Corps of Engineers met with residents last night to explain what flowage easements are and to answer questions about where the easements are located and the building restrictions associated with the easements.
A flowage easement is an area on private land that was purchased by the Corps of Engineers and gives them the perpetual right to flood the area if necessary in order to operate a reservoir.
The easements were purchased in the 1940s when the area was flooded to build Arkabutla Lake and Dam and prohibits construction or expansion of buildings and homes in the easement area.
District 4 Supervisor Lee Caldwell said many residents who own homes or property that they hoped to sell and subdivide located in the easements did not realize that the easements are in place forever and transfer when the land is sold.
“When they flooded the area to build Arkabutla, you don’t realize what the impact can be,” Caldwell said. “In the 1940s and 50s and even as recently as the 70s, they (Corps of Engineers) bought some of these flowage easements. With the passage of time, people bought homes with flowage easements or they built homes in the easements. There never was a discussion of what that meant.”
Caldwell said she was made aware of the problem three years ago when she first joined the board when a property owner with plans to subdivide had to give the money back to a buyer because the easement showed up in the title search.
Flowage easements are showing up more and more now that the area around Arkabutla Lake is starting to grow with more new homes being built, she said.
“Many of the property owners have inherited this land from generations,” Caldwell said. “People thought they had a great investment here to put in a subdivision and a nest egg to retire, and then they get hit in the face with this.”
Caldwell said the Army Corps of Engineers isn’t going to come tear any homes down that are in the flowage easement, but it does make it harder to get a lending agency to finance a sale.
“There are buildings that have been built where people were totally unaware,” Caldwell said. “That’s the heartbreak. They have invested their money for these properties and are now finding out.”
Caldwell said questions were raised by property owners whose property sits at a higher elevation than Arkabutla Dam, which is 264.3 feet in elevation, about whether they are impacted by flowage easements.
“Some of that property is more than 264.3 feet in elevation,” Caldwell said. “So, is there a way for those properties that are above that elevation to get them out of the flowage easement? If the top of the dam flooded, these people would not be underwater because they are higher.”
Caldwell said Corps officials have said they would work with the county to get more information.
“The Corps representatives said that is above their pay grade,” Caldwell said. “But they are willing to help us run that up the proper channels to see if we can reach people in Washington, D.C. or whoever we need to see if we can get those answers.”
Residents also questioned whether Tate County will be affected by flowage easements. Arkabutla Lake is in both Tate and DeSoto County.
Caldwell said the Army Corps of Engineers responded that they started marking the easements in DeSoto County first and that Tate County will be affected as well.
“David Ross, who is the lake manager for Arkabutla, said they have just finished marking DeSoto County and are starting Tate County,” Caldwell said.
Caldwell advised affected property owners not to despair. Although DeSoto County has no control over flowage easements, they will do all they can to get more information.
“I looked at their stricken faces and it hurt my heart,” Caldwell said. “We are going to try and help and come up with some answers and solutions. The good thing is that the people from the Corps showed real compassion. They don’t have the authority to say ‘oh, never mind. Let’s not worry about it.’ But they are willing to try and help us get answers. We have promised people that we are going to contact our senators and representatives to see if there is any kind of solution.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.