The Promote the Vote winners from the First Congressional District received their awards this week from Mississippi Secretary of State Delbert Hosemann. They were joined by state Senators Kevin Blackwell, David Parker and Chris Massey. First District winners included (front row from left) Megan Lovejoy, Rakel Lee, Macy Busby, Haley Ferrell, Jolee League, Aynsleigh Cade, (back row from left) Beth Fisher, state Sen. Chad McMahan, Peyton Holcombe, Ava Taylor, Katherine Elliott, Sophia Fabel, Sen. Blackwell, Whitney Hogan, Shelby Stafford, Aminata Ba, Secretary of State Hosemann, Emily Jenkins, Toby Poindexter, Maggie Gall, state Sen. Parker, state Sen. Chris Massey, and state Rep. Randy Boyd.