Two students from DeSoto County have the opportunity to complete their junior and senior years of high school at the Mississippi School of the Arts (MSA) in Brookhaven.
The new MSA juniors from DeSoto County are Isabella Gandy of Southaven, who was accepted in Visual Arts, and Matthew Cox of Hernando, who was accepted in Filmmaking/Media Arts.
The Mississippi School of the Arts (MSA) is an 11th and 12th grade visual and performing arts residential, public high school located in Brookhaven.
Students not only meet and exceed the traditional Mississippi high school curriculum, but they receive special instruction in visual arts, vocal music, dance, literary arts, filmmaking/media arts and theater.
Students interested in MSA apply by Feb. 1 of their sophomore year. In additions to MSA students consistently winning awards for their work on the state, regional and national levels, the school holds the number two highest ACT average in the state.
For additional information, call 601-823-1300.