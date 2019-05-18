Southaven aldermen have planned two meetings for next week, due to high school graduations requiring some members of the board to not be able to attend the regularly scheduled Tuesday session.
A special called meeting has been set for Monday night at 6 p.m. in the boardroom at City Hall, 8710 Northwest Drive in Southaven. Nearly all of the agenda items that would have been presented on Tuesday are now part of the Monday agenda.
Those items include a resolution regarding the city’s participation in LawFit 2019, the event testing physical skills of law enforcement officers and first responders.
Free Port Tax Exemptions are to be considered for two companies, Pacific Bioscience Laboratories Products, Inc., and Altria Group Distribution Company.
Another item on the Monday agenda is for the Southaven Fire Department and it involves the approval of a contract with ZOLL Medical Corporation for Warranty.
Tuesday’s agenda is very brief because of the move of items to the special meeting on Monday, however an application by Dalhoff Thomas Design Studios to amend the PUD text for area on the southeast corner of Getwell and Nail roads will be part of the discussion, followed by the application for the same location of a two-story mixed-use building.
Both meetings in Southaven, Monday and Tuesday, will begin at 6 p.m.
The DeSoto County Board of Supervisors will also meet Monday at their regular time of 9 a.m. in the County Administration Building in Hernando.
New business items will include the Free Port exemptions also being considered in Southaven for Pacific Bioscience Laboratories Products, Inc., and Altria Group Distribution Company.
Two purchases for the Sheriff’s Department will be considered as presented from the Office of Procurement. Both purchases exceed $25,000 and are for ammunition and for radios.
Board members are expected to approve the application of grant funding for a School Violence Prevention Program and the receiving of grant money from the state Department of Health for the county’s EMS department.
A new Jury Commissioner is also expected to be appointed among a daylong list of agenda items.
Other city bodies in DeSoto County have their regular meetings on Tuesday evening at their normal times.
