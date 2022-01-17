Gerard Gilbert, host for SuperTalk Mississippi, member of the state lottery board, and entrepreneur, was hosted as guest speaker for the County Seat Lunch Club's January gathering.
The networking club has been going for over a year and has made its mission to inform community members of issues that affect everyday life while meeting in DeSoto's county seat of Hernando.
Jordan Brumbelow, founding club member, said the group seeks more engagement with younger local leaders for them to stay informed of broad current issues.
"We just put together a group we'd hoped that would engage the community," Brumbelow said. "It doesn't necessarily have to be about politics or about one side versus another. It's more about engaging with community business owners, heavy hitters, people that are influential in the community can come out and learn about different aspects of our county. For example, Gerard Gilbert is an entrepreneur, started his own business, he is a story about Mississippi."
Gilbert spoke to a group of about 20 attendees at Monday's meeting at Uncle Bubba's. He highlighted current national and state policy issues, current events, his business journey as an entrepreneur and dealings with state officials.
Another founding member, Chad Wicker, said his his hopes is for the club to better represent Hernando.
"Sometimes Hernando gets left out, like with the Republican GOP meeting, it's always in Southaven," Wicker said. "We're also a younger community, I think our average age is 36. I think this group may be slated for a more younger crowd.
We're interested with making our city, our county and our state the best it can be.
"We wanted to make sure Hernando was on the map with getting speakers to come in and being engaged with the community," Wicker added.
Brumbelow said the club is not geared toward any particular political party.
"You don't have to be Republican or Democrat, we just want this to be a club where people can learn about other movers and shakers and help inform our community," Brumbelow said. "That could be a coach, entrepreneur, or state leader."
Brumbelow said the idea was sparked around a table at the Hernando Golf and Racquet Club to found the organization and model it after similar Memphis area clubs.
"There's one in Memphis, the Lipscomb Pitts Breakfast Club (LPBC) organization," Brumbelow said. "We kind of wanted to mirror that concept on a lunch basis. We've had State Auditor Shad White, Agriculture Secretary Andy Gibson and Chancery Court Judge Percy, Jr. We look to have Trent Kelley in February and, of course, everyone should have heard about Kayleigh McEnany coming too."
Attendees are asked to RSVP for advertised events for catering purposes. Events are usually hosted at the Hernando Golf and Racquet Club in Hernando. There's no requirement to participate.
