Updated COVID statistics were presented to the DeSoto County Board of Supervisors Monday morning during its regular bi-monthly meeting.
Mark Davis, Emergency Medical Services director for DeSoto County reported that twenty-nine percent of DeSoto County residents are fully vaccinated against COVID-19, as of Friday, July 30.
"We'll go through our COVID numbers, these are as of Friday morning (July 30)," said Davis "The state had quit doing updates on the weekends. I'll have those numbers some time later today."
As of Friday, DeSoto County had 23,229 positive cases so far.
"That's 497 (new cases) since our last board meeting," said Davis "Active cases are up to 552, that is up 258 from our last board meeting. So we've doubled over the last two weeks. Deaths in the county are at 283 which is up five. Seven days trends of active cases is at 483, which is 304 from the last meeting. Our 14-day trend is 419, which is up 241 from our last meeting."
Vaccine rates in the county for first and second doses were also presented to the supervisors.
"First doses in DeSoto County is 62,945, which is thirty percent of the county," said Davis. "Fully vaccinated is 55,399, which comes up to about twenty-nine percent of the total citizens in the county. Right now, the state has shut down their vaccination sites, but you can get them at all the pharmacies, most of your clinics are doing them as well. COVID tests are kind of the same way, they're being done at clinics and at Walgreens."
DeSoto County Administrator Vanessa Lynchard asked Davis if COVID tests and vaccinations were free at medical clinics in the county.
"The vaccinations are supposed to be free," said Davis. "Most of your clinics are (free). There are some clinics that are charging an office fee. I know RedMed is $30."
District 1 Supervisor Jessie Medlin asked about any potential interruption of vaccine availability in reference to the COVID-Delta variant.
"(The county government) has the COVID money, we don't what we're going to spend it on yet," said Medlin. "If (the COVID-Delta variant) keeps increasing like it's doing, I don't know why we don't set up something for (county) employees, the public or everybody...I feel like Walgreens and all them are going to end up being snowed under (overwhelmed)."
Currently COVID vaccinations are free at Walgreens, DeSoto County Health Department in Hernando and most medical clinics.
Christie Barclay, DeSoto County community resource director, responded to District 2 Supervisor Mark Gardner's question about vaccine availability in the county.
"The (DeSoto County) health department has 283 appointments available," said Barclay. "They are giving vaccinations at the health department (3212 Hwy 51 S, Hernando) location. When the National Guard deactivated, the vaccination center in Southaven closed."
The 283 appointments are available from August 2 to August 31.
"(The Hernando Health Department) offers vaccinations two days a week," Barclay added.
Medlin asked Davis if he knew of a potential booster vaccine that would be made available in the near future.
"It's coming, (government officials) just haven't said when," said Davis. "The last report we got, they were still trying to determine how long the first two that you get are affective. Originally they (government officials) said the vaccine would be good for a year, then they backed it up to six months, then 90 days, and now it's six months again. Eventually, yes, there will be a booster for that."
Davis reported that individuals and residents who are housebound can make arrangements to receive the vaccine through the Mississippi State Department of Health. Contact by e-mail to COVIDHomebound@msdh.ms.gov or call 877-978-6453.
In other news, Monica Mock, director of DeSoto County Animal Services, reported to the board of supervisors on a recent fundraising event at Eudora United Methodist Church.
"We received three truckloads of food and goods, two medical treatment tables...a $50 gift card to Hollywood Feed and even the sheriff was shocked at the $1,408.56 in monetary donations."
The fundraiser was held to benefit the DeSoto County Animal Shelter and its services. Mock said her agency is also preparing to again host (Pets)ember Events or September Pet Events.
"People have been calling, calling and calling, they miss out shots event," said Mock. "Even with the (COVID-Delta) variant, we are hoping to host this. It will be a little earlier this year. It's September 16-18."
The event will offer discounted pet services. Dog 5:1 or cat 3:1 vaccines will be $10; micro-chipping will be $10; Canine heart-worm test will be $10; and Feline FeLk/Fiv test will be $15. Adoption fees for the month of September will also be reduced to $10, which includes testing, micro-chipping and 5:1 vaccine. Checks, cash and debit cards are accepted according to Mock.
