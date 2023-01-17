The DeSoto County Board of Supervisors was honored to present a Proclamation of Condolences from Lieutenant Governor Delbert Hosemann and Senator Robert Jackson to the family of John Champion.
Champion was serving as District Attorney for the 17th District when he passed away last September.
John's mother and daughters were present to accept the condolences.
Robert Morris was appointed by Governor Tate Reeves to serve as the current District Attorney.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.