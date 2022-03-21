DeSoto County administrators are seeking to improve park quality for outdoors enthusiasts by applying for an American Trails Grant.
DeSoto County Grant Administrator Shelia Garrett, along with Director for Environmental Services, Parks and Greenways Ray Laughter, sought approval from the Board of Supervisors to apply for a grant that would allow repairs for cracked and damaged walkways around several county parks.
The American Trails, in partnership with the Trails Move People coalition, created an emerging grant program known as “The Trail Fund” that is dedicated to maintaining and enhancing America’s trails through maintenance, research, and stewardship training projects.
“This grant requires a twenty percent match,” Garrett explained. “There’s not a dollar amount request because Ray (Laughter) is still working on it. It will be used in the parks and on the trailways to repair the asphalt on some areas that have started to crack and buckle.”
The county has five public parks with paved walking trails. Four out of the five haven’t been paved in over ten years. Laughter provided photos of damaged walkways to the board.
“As you can see in Cockrum Community Park, it’s started to wear some,” Laughter said. He showed other photos from Eudora Community Park, Lake Cormorant Community Park and Robertson Donald Community Park. “I just took a few snapshots of some areas that could potentially be some trouble down the road. This is a unique opportunity that we have to repair. With the twenty-percent match in the parks budget, we did set aside some funds for maintenance and we can just use that for the match.”
Supervisor Ray Dennison said he was concerned about the type of sealant used on the pavement that could potentially transfer a black residue on people’s shoes.
Road Manager Robert Jarman said the sealant used should set and dry normally.
“I can’t guarantee,” Jarman said. “Even when asphalt gets hot it can transfer over to your shoes.”
County Administrator Vanessa Lynchard said the projects should be prioritized to make best use of the matching funds the county has to meet.
“I may be able to do $15,000 (matching funds) per project,” Laughter explained. “I’m still finding out about all this. Shelia has been researching all this thoroughly. Once we get the quotes back then we’ll know exactly what we can apply for.”
Garrett said her goal is to apply for five separate grants for the five parks needing repairs.
“At least five and for each park, $15,000 or more,” Garrett said.
Supervisors unanimously approved the grant application.
