Business with DeSoto County will continue to be affected by the coronavirus pandemic for the time being.
Supervisors Monday voted to keep the County Administration Building in Hernando closed to the public, at least through the following Monday morning, April 27, at 8 a.m.
The action is an effort to mirror Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves’ extension of the state’s Shelter-in-Place executive order, which he extended to the same date and time.
Doors to the Administration Building remained locked Monday morning and those attending the board meeting in person had their temperature taken with a forehead reading device and offered a mask to wear inside if they did not come with one themselves.
During the week, county department heads will continue to identify those workers who can work remotely or they will stagger their shifts to cut interactions to the bare minimum.
Only essential employees will be allowed inside the Administration building, and like Monday for the board meeting, they will have their temperatures taken at the door. Employees must also be wearing medical masks when they are with other employees.
The Courthouse in Hernando remains open but access is restricted to only those people involved in court proceedings.
Concerning county services, residents wanting a homestead exemption may still go to the Administration Building but must call the posted phone number on the door for help. The deadline to apply for homestead exemption remains May 1.
New vehicle registration may still be done at either Southaven or Olive Branch locations, but again applicants will have to call the posted phone number on the door when they arrive for assistance. The Southaven office is at 8525 Highway 51 North and the Olive Branch location is at 6597 B.J. Chain Drive.
Vehicle registration renewals may be done online on the county website at desotocountyms.gov or by mail. Dropboxes for renewals are also at the Southaven and Olive Branch locations.
Animal Services Director Monica Mock asked if she could begin making animal control calls. Her department has not been making calls as part of its current procedures due to the outbreak. However, Mock now believes they can safely respond to strays to help those animals and keep the public safe. Other nuisance complaints may be addressed by door hangar notices, or by personnel wearing masks and adhering to social distancing.
In other action, the county’s Spring Cleanup Week was so successful that it was continued through Friday, April 24.
Environmental Services Director Ray Laughter reported that the 14 dumpsters located across the county were emptied a combined 65 times last week.
The dumpster locations are on the county website or the DeSoto County Government Facebook page.
Laughter also encouraged residents to use the week to focus on picking up litter along their streets and neighborhoods.