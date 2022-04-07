DeSoto County is prepared to make an offer to buy a section of land along Delta View Road to build a scenic overlook that would connect to the county’s greenway trail.
The land is located on about 3/4 of an acre and is a popular spot to watch the sun set over the Delta and take in the scenic view.
The county is hoping the land owner will sell them the land so they can build a more formal area for vehicles to pull off the road that would be paved and have trash cans and a gazebo.
The property is currently closed off to vehicle traffic by a cable to restrict public access due to excessive littering.
District 3 Supervisor Ray Denison said the overlook would be a nice asset to the county.
“What I want to do is send a letter to the land owner that we want to purchase that piece of property at fair market value,” Denison said.
Denison said he has spoken to the owner in the past about the county’s desire to turn the property into a scenic overlook, but has received a lukewarm response.
“I’ve talked to him three times,” Denison said. “I don’t think he is too keen on the idea right now. Maybe if we send him a letter it will prod him a little and if he changes his mind we can come back and look at a price.”
Denison said the overlook would also be a perfect tie-in to the Johnson Creek Greenway which he is advocating the county expand. The county already has gazebos and a bike path with repair stations at Johnson Creek, Walls Town Hall, and Hernando DeSoto River Park.
Denison said he would like to see the county build more bike lanes along the greenway - one heading west from Hwy. 61 or east on the north side of Johnson Creek to Austin Road.
“It’s all very expensive,” Denison said. “But I want to look at some of that.”
Denison said the county won’t be able to link the greenway to the proposed overlook without acquiring that land.
“Without his permission, we can’t do anything,” Denison said. “We don’t have any easements or right of ways to any title to that space at all. If not, the county will just have to move on to other projects to expand the greenway.”
The overlook would cost about $200,000 and could be completed in six months.
Denison said he will write the letter to the landowner and also get cost estimates for the other possible trail extensions to the Board of County Supervisors at a future meeting.
