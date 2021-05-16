DeSoto County Museum representatives hoisted Old Glory and a new state flag that had been flown over the Mississippi Capitol to adorn its newly repaired flag pole.
Museum Director Robert Long said the flag pole was damaged during one of the hurricanes that hit Mississippi in 2020.
“The hurricanes did a number on our flagpole,” Long said. “So we haven’t been able to raise the flag in quite some time.”
The repair work was donated by Bryan Waldron of Flagpole Express. The flag pole company was started by Waldron’s daughter, Emily, when she was six years old following the 9-11 terrorist attacks, and has made flagpoles for customers as far away as Illinois, Louisiana, and Alabama.
“I had to climb it,” Waldron said. “All that it needed was a new halyard and new clips and snaps.”
Walt Starr, field representative for U.S. Representative Trent Kelly (R-1st District), presented the museum with a U.S. flag that had been flown over the Capitol in Washington, D.C.
State Senator Michael McClendon (R-SD1) gave the museum a state flag which had been flown over the Mississippi Capitol that morning.
Long said he was thrilled to see the flags flying once again in front of the museum.
“It looks beautiful,” Long said.
Long said repairing the flag pole is part of an overall effort to fix up the museum’s campus. The museum is approaching its 20th anniversary in 2023 and has added a dozen exhibits over the past two years. They are also restoring the Crumpler-Ferguson log cabin, one of the county’s oldest original structures which dates back to 1849.
“I have always said that if you don’t know where you have been, you can not possibly fathom to know where you are going,” Long said. “We have people all the time who say they have driven by the museum a million times, wondered what was in there, and came away amazed when they visited. It is just a joy for me to share our story.”
