DeSoto County is interested in turning a popular spot to watch the sun set over the delta into a public scenic overlook that would connect to the county’s greenway trail.
The land is located on private property on about 3/4 of an acre along Delta View Road.
“A lot of people have been going there for years and years because it is such a gorgeous spot to see the delta from the bluff,” said District 4 Supervisor Lee Caldwell. “What we would like to do is make it more formal so we can have an area that is safe where you can pull off and we would have trash cans and a nice gazebo, and advertise it as something really special.”
The spot is currently closed off by a cable to restrict public access due to littering.
District 3 Supervisor Ray Denison said he would love to have the land donated and build a scenic outlook that would connect to the Johnson Creek greenway. The county currently has gazebos and a bike path with repair stations at Johnson Creek, Walls Town Hall, and Hernando DeSoto River Park.
“It’s a wonderful project and would lend itself nicely to our greenway,” Denison said. “I would like for us to consider a path that would further the greenway that gets people off Johnson Creek and up around to Delta View with the destination of the overlook which would further that bike path. It’s a great overlook.”
Denison said years ago his wife, who was the former mayor of Walls, and Bill Russell, who was supervisor at the time, began a dialogue with the former land owner about possibly developing the property as a public scenic overlook. Drawings and renderings were made but the project never got off the ground.
The property has since changed owners and Denison said he spoke to the new owners, who are longtime DeSoto County residents, about reviving the idea of building an overlook for the public to use.
“We haven’t received permission to do this,” Denison said. “I had a long conversation with him and he is amenable to talking about it. Both the town of Walls and the Board of Supervisors are in favor of it, and I hope he will allow us to do it.”
Denison said the biggest concern the landowner has is about keeping the area free of trash and litter.
“Right now it is cabled off because of people throwing trash down on the ground,” Denison said. “I assured him we would police it and monitor it. But we can’t let that stop us from making some improvements.”
Ray Laughter, director of parks and greenways estimates the project would cost about $200,000 and could be completed in about six months.
“We’re excited about it,” Laughter said. “This is just the very preliminary stages. We will get down to the nuts and bolts of it in the next few months. But it is just another awesome way that the board of supervisors is investing in DeSoto County. We are one of only a handful of counties that actually have a formalized greenways program.”
District 2 Supervisor Mark Gardner agreed that the overlook would be an excellent amenity for the county and one that would also help increase tourism.
“I’d like to see us pursue it,” Gardner said.
Denison said he plans to talk to the owner about it again in the future. In the meantime, Denison asked the board to consider putting signs on the county right of way asking the public not to litter and possibly even installing a camera to monitor the site.
“It’s cabled off because people are not respecting the property,” Denison said. “It’s going to be a fight. But it is a fight I am willing to take up if we put up signs and say camera surveillance. And the more we refine it, I think the public will respect it.”
Caldwell praised Denison for taking the lead on the project and his overall passion for public outdoor spaces.
“Ray Denison really has a passion for parks and the greenway,” Caldwell said. “He is great about talking to people. We are just so fortunate to have him. It’s not going to be real costly to do this. It is a beautiful place and it is a beautiful place for everyone to visit. We just ask that they leave it as they found it.”
