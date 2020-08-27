With billions of dollars in federal funding on the line, you might soon find a census worker knocking on your door.
DeSoto County currently has the highest U.S. Census response rate in the state, 70.5%. This puts the county well ahead of the state’s 58.6% response rate as well as the national average of 64.5%. Though the county's numbers are high comparatively, this is still no cause for celebration.
"If the Census were to end today, the county would lose $2.9 Billion over 10 years. That's $2.9 Billion less for schools, fire departments, roads, food stamps, and health clinics,” said Christie Barclay, Community Resource Director for the county Board of Supervisors.
The census helps determine how much federal money is directed to states and how many seats each state receives in the U.S. House of Representatives. The data also plays a role in drawing congressional and state legislative districts.
For every person that is not counted in the census, the county loses $5,000 in federal funding per year.
With so much money at stake, the county Board of Supervisors have made completing the census a top priority. Part of Barclay’s job is finding new ways to incentivize DeSoto County residents to participate in the census. That work involves outreach efforts like talking to people at farmers markets and attaching census information to the Board of Supervisors broadband survey to get the word out.
“As a community, we are doing great, but that doesn't mean we need to stop. My goal is to get 100% because even if 1% of people aren’t counted, that’s $94 million that the county won't get,” Barclay said.
Then when Krista Pennie Myers, the franchise owner of Buff City Soap in Southaven, came to Barclay for help in donating soap remnants, she thought it was another opportunity to encourage census participation.
"While researching organizations, a co-worker suggested donating the soap to Sacred Heart Food Pantry because it serves a lot of people who have trouble making ends meet," Barclay said.
The donations serve two purposes. At 62.3%, Walls has the lowest census response rate in the county. A message attached to each piece of soap reads: "You count to Buff City Soap and DeSoto County: Make sure you count in the Census." The message also includes the three ways people can fill out the census.
“When businesses step up and join forces with the county, the partnerships can make a lasting impact," said District 4 Supervisor Lee Caldwell.
A big part of counting those who have not yet self-responded is the deployment of U.S. Census Bureau workers, who started their boots on the ground work in Mississippi two weeks ago.
Michael Breweris one of those workers in DeSoto County. The 28-year-old Olive Branch native moved back home during the coronavirus pandemic and is a recent graduate of the University of Mississippi. He was signed up to be a census worker before the pandemic, but was still surprised when he got a phone call last week asking if he was ready to start training.
Like many recent college graduates, Brewer is looking for a job in his chosen field, recreation administration, but couldn’t turn down an opportunity to earn $14 an hour in the middle of a pandemic.
Now, Breweris a part of a team of 12 census workers and hits an average of 40 houses per day.
This work, of course, looks a little different in the era of coronavirus. All census workers are required to wear face masks and follow all CDC social distancing guidelines.
Some people don’t want to answer, but most are friendly and cooperative, according to Brewer. The scariest part of the job so far has been the occasional hornets nest near someone’s front door.
“You know, it's work. I'm glad to be working in this time,” Brewer said.
