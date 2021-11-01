Engineers were out measuring and walking along Star Landing Road recently with their spray paint cans marking off where the sewage infrastructure will go for the future National Guard and Agri-education center.
DeSoto County is in the process of acquiring right-of-way along Star Landing Road for the project, which will turn the thoroughfare into a four-lane, tree-lined boulevard from Highway 51 west to the railroad bridge. The road project also will include a 10-foot wide sidewalk.
“We’ve been buying right of way for the houses that are there on the south side of the road,” said District 4 Supervisor Lee Caldwell. “The county owns the property on the north side.”
The cost to acquire the necessary land is estimated at $1,038,800.
“These are just pure estimates,” said Road Manager Robert Jarmin. “Tony Nowak spoke to MDOT and they went over these with us. Some of them they told us to increase - especially due to the relocation costs.”
The county will need to relocate three properties that they have purchased as a result of the construction.
“It’s the first one in 20 years,” Caldwell said. “We just haven’t done a lot of relocations. So it’s a learning process. And then you have federal guidelines in there too.”
Caldwell said the county has acquired about a quarter of the right away it needs at present. The road widening will help better assist the traffic that will be coming through the area.
“We own one side of the road, so that helps,” Caldwell said. “Because it is going to be a four lane boulevard with the trees in the middle and a turn lane, we will be buying that house and trailer on the corner because it will take away too much of their yard.”
Caldwell said Waggoner Engineering will be in charge of the project.
“They were out there measuring where they were going to put the sewage because you have to run utilities out there,” Caldwell said. “They were also roughing out where the road is going to be up to the Armory and then past that to the Agri-education center.”
Caldwell said the engineering and environmental studies are done. The county expects to have all of the necessary right of way needed with the next year, and hope to go to bid on the project by next January.
The overall project includes the $35 million National Guard Armory, which will combine three National Guard Units into one facility housing around 350 Guardsmen, an Agri-education Center, walking trails, baseball fields, tennis courts, equestrian trail, and a RV park.
“This is an exciting project,” Caldwell. “We’ve been working to get this armory up there for years and move our extension service up to that facility. It’s really going to be a family-oriented place. We will have the county fair up there and perhaps even the Mid-South Fair there. There are a lot of moving parts. But it’s moving. It’s going to be a very nice development.”
