County health officials are keeping an eye on the Omicron variant as the number of COVID-19 cases in DeSoto has begun to climb again.
Emergency Medical Services Director Mark Davis updated the County Board of Supervisors with the latest COVID numbers and said the county is starting to see more cases again.
“We were doing good for a couple of weeks and then it started over again,” Davis said.
Davis reported that there were 32,926 total cases of COVID, up 1,090 from last month. The county has 526 active cases which is an increase of 158 since last month’s report to the board. The seven day trend saw an uptick of 136 cases.
Davis said the uptick was not unexpected, especially now with the flu season underway and the arrival of the new Omicron strain of COVID.
“It’s going to keep going up,” Davis said. “And now we are dealing with Omicron. They say Delta (variant) is still going to be here. So it is kind of a mixed bag.”
Mississippi currently only has two known cases of the Omicron variant reported so far, but state health officials say overall cases of COVID-19 are on the rise again. Early studies of the Omicron variant show that the new strain is more infectious than the original strain of COVID-19, but is causing less severe illness than the delta variant.
Davis said he expects to see the number of cases continue to rise in the coming weeks.
“New York (City) and several other cities up north are seeing their highest numbers ever,” Davis said. “I do know from all that I am reading, down the (Mississippi Gulf) coast they have seen a pretty good influx (of COVID) again. Jackson has seen a small one. That’s usually the case. The coast gets it first. Jackson gets it a couple of weeks later. And we start seeing a rise in our numbers a couple of weeks later.”
Health officials continue to urge the public to get vaccinated and a booster shot of either the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine when eligible, and to wear a mask and social distance to protect against COVID-19.
“The vaccine manufacturers are saying as long as you get the booster it will cover Omicron too,” Davis said.
