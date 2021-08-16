DeSoto County Board of Supervisors welcomed 13 new EMTs who recently graduated from the county’s first ever Basic EMT training class.
The Board issued a proclamation honoring each graduate, noting that all 13 passed the Mississippi EMT certification exam.
District 2 Supervisor and board president Mark Gardner said this is the first time the county offered the training in-house. Typically, first responders have had to enroll in a training course at Northwest Mississippi Community College at their own expense.
“We’ve always gone through outside agencies for our classes,” Gardner said. “And the fact that (EMS Director) Mark (Davis) and his staff took this on internally is great. And wow! What a pass rate.”
EMS Director Mark Davis and Paramedic Danny Etychison taught the 216-hour class. The training was state approved and free to all fire department personnel in DeSoto County.
Gardner, who became a volunteer EMT in 1981, said the program will be a huge help to DeSoto County - especially with COVID on the rise - because there is a shortage of qualified EMT personnel in north Mississippi, as well as the state and country as a whole.
And with COVID numbers on the rise again in DeSoto County, ambulances are having to wait hours at the hospital to drop off patients, which lengthens response times for other emergencies.
“It adds another level,” Gardner said. “And even with the pandemic, there are still people out there having heart attacks and strokes in our county every day.”
He added that the EMT training program is the start of new legacy in DeSoto County that shows the county’s continuing commitment to providing a high level of support for EMTS and ensuring residents receive the best public safety protection possible.
“We do have a shortage,” Gardner said. “And EMS has always been a tough job. You see a lot of things out there that break your heart. I’ve been there. And I know you all have. And if you haven’t, you will be.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.