The DeSoto County Board of Supervisors and Board of Education are working together on an ordinance that will crack down on students and guardians who attend schools within the DeSoto limits but do not reside in the county.
“We do not want non-citizens in DeSoto County Schools,” Superintendent Cory Uselton said to the Board members Monday morning during their regularly scheduled meeting.
“We want to make the public aware that we are working on this.”
Once the ordinance is completed, the students will be removed from the school system and their guardians will be forced to pay a fine.
The Board of Supervisors hopes to have the ordinance drafted by June 19.
A preliminary draft of the ordinance states that there is a $1,000 fine or potential imprisonment for six months to those involved in misrepresenting residency in the county.
One primary concern is that the parents and guardians of students living outside of the county are not DeSoto tax payers.
Chief Operations Officer Rob Chase noted that the cost of enrollment for a student is roughly $10,000.
“We want to protect our tax payers,” he added. “Tax payers are also having to pay an enforcement fee.”
Uselton said that the “biggest punishment” for out-of-county students will be their removal from the district.
However, parents and caretakers will be fined for providing false domestic documents.
When all of the costs are added up, Chase said that tax payers are currently footing a $7 million bill for non-resident students.
Supervisor Lee Caldwell said that the ordinance needs to have “teeth.”
“Any time that someone is wanting to cheat,” she said. “Someone is helping them. Right now we have nothing to get that person. We must charge the perpetrator and the homeowner who is allowing this to happen. Right now we are doing nothing to these homeowners.”
Four counties border DeSoto, with Shelby County seeing the largest number of students illegally attending the northern Mississippi schools.
However, Chase said that DeSoto is “getting hit from all sides.”
He added that there are around 700 residency investigations performed during the school year.
"This is the law," he added. "Taxpayers (of DeSoto) are having to pay for that enforcement fee."
Uselton said that the new ordinance is meant to set an ongoing precedent.
“We’re looking at this as a deterrent,” Uselton said. “We don’t want to be out there getting people arrested.”
In February, Sen. Michael McLendon of Hernando filed a bill that would make it a misdemeanor for guardians to enroll children who don’t live in the school district.
The bill died in the Mississippi Senate.
The preliminary ordinance reads:
I shall be unlawful for any person to willfully and knowingly, whether oral or in writing, make or cause to be made, to any law enforcement officer of the city in the course of the officer’s duties with regard to any criminal investigation or in the institution of criminal charges, any false or fictitious or fraudulent statement, or to use any false writing or document.
It shall be unlawful for any person to misstate or misrepresent residency to any law enforcement officer or DeSoto County School district employee for the purpose of school enrollment.
It shall be unlawful to aid and abet the misstatement or misrepresentation residency to any law enforcement officer or DeSoto County School District employee for the purpose of school enrollment.
