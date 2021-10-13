A ribbon cutting ceremony Wednesday morning celebrated the official opening of the new McIngvale Road and the McIngvale exit on Interstate 269. The new part of McIngvale Road is five lanes wide and stretches 1.5 miles. The project cost $8.7 million and realigned the road between Byhalia Road and Green T Road. Hernando and DeSoto County each provided $1 million with the rest coming from state and federal funding. “This is a high-impact project that will make an immediate positive difference,” Northern Transportation District Commissioner John Caldwell said. “This shows that good things can happen when city, county, state and federal partners work together.”
