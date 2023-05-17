The DeSoto County Board of Supervisors met with Jared Darby of the Memphis and Shelby County Division of Planning and Development on Monday morning to discuss a “mutual intent of Shelby and DeSoto counties to collaborate and enter an agreement on the award of funding from the EPA for the Climate Pollution Reduction Program.”
The county can agree to the first phase of the grant project, which involves the consideration of lowering greenhouse gas emissions.
There is currently $4.6 billion of federal money set aside for metro areas to participate in the grant.
States can receive up to $3 million, which is broken down into the population of metropolitan areas. If DeSoto decides to participate, it would be sharing the grant money with several other counties, including Shelby, Marshall, Tate, etc.
Supervisor Mark Gardner did not like the idea of being lumped in with other counties for fear that DeSoto’s population numbers would bolster the metro numbers and the state may not receive a fair portion of funding.
“I’m skeptical over (the other counties involved) getting our (population) numbers,” he said. “I don’t want them using our numbers.”
The county has a week to decide whether to participate.
The greenhouse gasses emitted during roadway transportation are the primary focus points for each county to conceive projects.
A letter from Shelby County Mayor Lee Harris states that $1 million has been allocated to the Memphis metro statistical area (which includes DeSoto County) for the purpose of completing a regional climate action plan through the grant program.
In related news:
The Swinnea widening and extension project continues to move on down the road.
The board awarded a $4.6 million contract to Ste-Bil Grading which submitted the lowest bid.
The project is scheduled to begin on June 6 and will consist of the construction of 0.78 miles of a two-lane rural section of roadway extending Swinnea to Star Landing Road and widening/overlay of 0.21 miles of existing Swinnea.
The project will include grading and associated drainage improvements.
The board previously worked out a deal to split the $2.4 million cost of extending Swinnea with Southaven.
