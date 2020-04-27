DeSoto County government buildings have been reopened by the Board of Supervisors, which took the action during a meeting Monday morning, April 27, in Hernando.
However, there are still some restrictions that have been put in place in response to Gov. Tate Reeves’ latest Safer-At-Home that allowed some loosening of restrictions in the state.
While being reopened, the County Administration Building in Hernando must stay at 50 percent of occupancy limits. While the building has reopened, not all of the county offices have reopened. Those offices still closed will have drop boxes placed outside the office doors.
Some county departments will require that members of the public wear a mask and social distancing must be maintained inside county buildings.
If you are ill, you are asked to stay home.
Job applicants with DeSoto County are asked to email a scan of their application to the Human Resources Department at hr@desotocountyms.gov or send by fax to 662-469-8266.
The County Courthouse in Hernando is open and people involved in a court case are asked to contact your attorney or the court administrator for information on their particular case.
Chancery Court offices are open but public access is limited. Drop boxes are in place and people may call 662-469-8398 for information on making credit card payments.
Drop boxes are also in place for vehicle registration and property taxes at each of the three County Tax Collector offices, 365 Losher Street in Hernando, 6597 BJ Chain Drive in Olive Branch, and in Southaven at 8525 Highway 51 North.
To maintain social distancing, only three people will be allowed in each lobby at one time.
“What we want to do for about two weeks or we go full bore is to allow three people in the office at one time,” said Tax Collector Joey Treadway. “Maintenance has already put the shields up and we’d like to meet with (Sheriff) Bill (Rasco) to control the traffic outside with a deputy. We’re prepared for it and that’s what we’re going to have to do.”
Residents may look for updates on the official county website on the DeSoto County Government Facebook page.
Board members Monday also passed a Return to Work Policy for county employees that have been confirmed or are suspected of having contracted coronavirus. The policy sets parameters for when employees may, and under what conditions can return to work. At the same time, the policy states that different cases require individual attention because of the variety of jobs in county government.