DeSoto County officials reported on Sept. 26 that an audit report on the county has come up clean without findings. A letter acknowledging that fact was sent to Board President Lee Caldwell from State Auditor Shad White’s office in Jackson.
“The Mississippi Audit Department requires compliance and sets out an audit process that requires a thorough check of our accounting transactions,” said County Administrator Vanessa Lynchard in a news release. “While I don't recall any serious audit findings in the 25 years I've worked for the county, it has been many years since any findings were noted. The Board of Supervisors impresses on county employees the importance of strict compliance and county employees do a great job of working toward that goal.”
The audit report covered the fiscal year that ended on Sept. 20, 2018, according to the state auditor’s office letter. J.E. Vance and Company, P.A. reviewed the county’s records.
Lynchard said the Board of Supervisors scrutinizes every expenditure that involves county money.
“State law is written in such a way as to prevent one employee from completing a purchase without additional employees handling part of that transaction,” said Lynchard. “That redundancy is meant to prevent illegal purchases. It is a good system that works well.”
Caldwell added, “With a budget of $298,812,873, recurring clean audits are a testimony of the great job county employees do."
Bob Bakken is Managing Editor of the DeSoto Times-Tribune.
