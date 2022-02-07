Voters in Hernando will have two new locations to cast their ballot in the June primary election.
DeSoto County Board of Supervisors approved a proposal by the Election Commission to open polling locations at Colonial Hills Church and the library at Hernando Hills Elementary School.
The old location was at Longview Point Church, but District 4 Election Commissioner Sissie Ferguson said the church decided against signing a new contract to allow them to use the facility as a polling spot.
The Longview Point Church polling precinct has 5,843 voters which made it difficult to manage with long lines.
“They just did not renew their contract with us,” Ferguson said. “Normally we do not use an elementary school, but we had to do something now in order to have a place for voting on June 7.”
District 5 Election Commissioner David Ross said the Election Commission reached out to DeSoto County Schools who suggested using the library at Hernando Hills Elementary School.
“They were very helpful,” Ross said. “We thought it would be great for Hernando Hills Elementary. The library is at the front of the school on one side and we can use that as a voting precinct just like they do with Horn Lake Intermediate. Their concern was parking at the high school with kids coming in the morning and young drivers and a lack of parking. They said down the road would be an excellent idea.”
The board agreed that the precinct needed to be split up years ago. Colonial Hills will now have 2600 voters and Hernando Hill Elementary will have 2700. Voters will be notified of the changes by mail.
Supervisors also agreed to allow the Election Commission to buy new ExpressPoll Electronic Poll Book equipment using money already available in the Election Support Fund. The machines contain an electronic list of registered voters and records who votes electronically and greatly speeds up the process when voters check in at the polls. The poll books replaced the old paper books containing the list of voters.
District 3 Election Commissioner Chad Engelke said the current poll books were purchased in 2015 and run on Windows 8, which is no longer supported by Microsoft. The machines are also easily broken and they can’t get replacement parts for them because they are no longer manufactured.
Engelke said they had to repair 95 machines after the last election.
“The reason we are looking at these machines is because we found they are less likely to get broken,” Engelke said. “The way they are designed, it just pivots around. Everything is contained inside the housing so there are no parts that can be removed or broken off. And the new machines are readily available in the market. So even if one was to be damaged, they are readily available.”
Ferguson said the new poll pads will help the lines of voters move faster.
“With these, you walk up, lay your driver’s license down, and it pops up,” Ferguson said. “That cuts down on time.”
The Election Commission asked to purchase 160 new poll pads at a cost of $210,295 - which included $60,700 in cash from the board - but the supervisors directed the Election Commission to use the money they have on hand in its Election Support Fund instead and then budget for the remainder in May.
“I understand getting part of these,” said District 4 Supervisor Lee Caldwell. “But I don’t understand asking $60,700 when we can budget this. I would like to see this budgeted in for next year.”
Ferguson said they won’t need all 160 machines for this year’s Congressional primary and general election, but they will need four or five more at the two new precincts in Hernando.
“We don’t use all 160 in every election,” Ferguson said. “But next year with county and state elections we will use every one.”
The Election Commission has enough funds to purchase about 110 new poll books and will receive a $7,500 credit for the old ones, she said.
“This is not going to be a big election,” Ferguson said. “We can buy enough or this election and then have it in the budget for the rest of them.”
