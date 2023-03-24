Plans to renovate and expand the Landers Center took a step forward this week after DeSoto County Board of Supervisors agreed to issue a $38.5 million bond for the project.
The project is a joint venture with the Convention and Visitors Bureau and will include the construction of more than 70,000 square feet of convention and event space, and a separate project by Southaven and the CVB to build an attached six-story luxury brand hotel and free standing upscale restaurant.
“It’s very exciting,” said District 3 Supervisor and board president Ray Denison. “This is going to be a project that benefits the whole county.”
The county originally voted in November 2021 to issue $35 million in bonds, but Denison said the county agreed to increase that figure by $3.5 million in order to include a new performing arts theater in the scope of the project.
“There was a plan to create a multi-purpose room that would double as a theater,” Denison said. “But after conversations with the CVB and theater folks, it was determined that this wouldn’t serve both of those purposes because each of them need to commit to a certain number of days and there were not enough days for that to happen. So we decided to do both.”
The CVB’s share of the project will be about $8 million.
District 2 Supervisor Mark Gardner said now that the county has agreed to go ahead with the bond, it gives Southaven the green light for the hotel project to proceed. Southaven has been in negotiations with Embassy Suites to build a 200 room, resort style hotel with a lazy river feature and a 10,000 square foot restaurant.
“Supervisor Denison and I actually had a productive meeting yesterday with Mayor Musselwhite regarding that,” Gardner said. “Just to clarify, the $38.5 million bond we are moving forward on is just for our portion of the cost of the convention center. We are not building a hotel. There are other funds that are going to go into that from the CVB and money from the sale of the land that will contribute to the cost of the convention center.”
The Landers Center is in Southaven’s “Metro District,” a special planning and zoning area located along the I-55/Church Road interchange that allows the city to offer special incentives on construction projects valued at $25 million or more.
Musselwhite said a memorandum of understanding (MOU) is pending which would link the hotel and convention project and allow the city to proceed with the hotel prospect.
“The city expects this to be finalized by April 4,” Musselwhite said.
Gardner said the project will be one of the largest economic development drivers the county has ever seen. Expanding the
The expanded convention center will add about $45 million a year into the local economy and create 662 full time jobs.
“The convention center is going to bring conventions and trade shows to DeSoto County that we haven’t been able to host before because we didn’t have a big enough facility,” Gardner said. “And DeSoto County will have a nice 5-star hotel which it has never had before.”
