Nashville star KC Johns is best known for her country music songs. But now, the Hernando native is branching out into another venture, one that has been a dream of hers for a long time.
Johns announced this week that she has launched her own brand of whiskey called “Thunder.” Johns partnered with Marni Within, Taste Mistress at Cali Distillery in Gardena, California, to create the custom flavored whiskey.
“If you know me, y’all know I love whiskey,” Johns said in a press release. “For the past couple months, I’ve been working with Cali Distillery in Gardena, CA, trying several delicious custom flavors. And now, we introduce to you, Thunder, a flavor that I love and hope you love this Mesquite Smoked Bourbon Whiskey as much as I do.”
Thunder Smoked Mesquite Bourbon Whiskey starts as a high rye bourbon whiskey, small batch distilled and aged in New American Oak. It is based on CALI's signature bourbon mash of 70 - 71 percent corn, 22 to 23 percent rye, and 7 percent malted barley.
She said the unique taste is achieved by adding blackened chunks of twisted Sonoroan mesquite branches charred in pits.
“This is the best grade of all natural "bar-b-que pit" mesquite,” Johns said. “The mesquite deepens the flavor and shares its wonderful smoky aromas with the whiskey creating our unique spirit.”
Johns said they named the whiskey, Thunder, after her most recent album.
“I couldn’t and wouldn’t be doing any of this without y’all,” Johns said. “It’s crazy to think Thunder started with a Kickstarter campaign and we’ve now branded it for a great whiskey. Crazy. Thank you guys for your support in everything we do as we continue to bring you new music and, now, whiskey.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.