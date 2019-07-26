Caroline Couch of Hernando, a young woman of character and principle, has been elected as vice president at the 73rd session of American Legion Auxiliary (ALA) Girls Nation in Washington, D.C. ALA Girls Nation is a seven-day leadership conference for high school seniors held in Washington, D.C. that provides aspiring young women leaders with practical insight into how the federal government operates, instills a sense of pride in our country, and promotes youth civic engagement.
Couch was elected by her peers — 99 other students from all 50 states who were carefully selected to attend ALA Girls Nation. Couch took her oath of office July 24 on Capitol Hill in the Hart Senate building. Couch attends the Hutchinson School in Memphis.
Each ALA Girls Nation delegate represents her home state as a “senator.” The senators caucus, organize into committees, elect party officials, and conduct hearings on bills – allowing the students to learn the proper legislative procedures according to the U.S. Senate. Many participants of the program go on to have careers in public service at all levels of government.
Founded in 1919, the American Legion Auxiliary (ALA) helps to advance the mission of The American Legion. With more than 600,000 members, it is one of the nation’s most prominent supporters of veterans, military, and their families. ALA members volunteer millions of hours annually, with a value averaging $1 billion each year. From helping to draft the GI Bill in 1944 to advocating for veterans on Capitol Hill, The American Legion Family has been instrumental in advancing legislation that improves the quality of life for our nation’s veterans. To learn more and get involved, visit www.ALAforVeterans.org.
