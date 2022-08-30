As part of its restructuring plan focused on improving the efficiency of its national manufacturing and distribution footprint, Corsicana Mattress Company said it will close its Symbol mattress production plant at 8300 Industrial Drive in October.
Production will be absorbed into the company’s Corsicana, Texas, Shelbyville, Tenn. and Bartow, Florida facilities.
“This realignment is necessary to continue transforming our manufacturing footprint to become more agile and operationally effective. We are investing heavily in our Corsicana, Shelbyville and Bartow facilities and have the capacity and ability to effectively service our customers in the Southern region,” said Corsicana Mattress CEO Eric Rhea. “We greatly
appreciate the support from the local community and employees as we make this transition.”
The 370,000-square-foot Olive Branch plant became a part of Corsicana in April of 2021 when the company acquired Symbol. Fifty-two production employees will be impacted.
“Streamlining our business is necessary to continue as the industry’s value-priced bedding leader and part of our plan as we near our emergence from the Chapter 11 restructuring process,” he added.
Founded in 1971 in Corsicana, Texas, Corsicana Mattress operates nine factories across the country and has become one of the mattress industry’s largest manufacturers.
