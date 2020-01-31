Health officials are watching closely the growing threat of coronavirus, a disease that originated in China but is showing up elsewhere, including the United States.
However, Mississippi state health officials report there has not been a report of the virus in the Magnolia State.
The state Department of Health does continue to monitor the outbreak and is working closely with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and others to be prepared if a case does show up within the state’s borders.
As of Friday, Jan. 31, there had been six cases of the 2019 Novel Coronavirus reported in the United States, which was first identified in Wuhan, China late last year.
More than 100 cases of the virus are being investigated, but state health officials stated the risk of the virus’s transmission is low. There have been no cases reported and no cases under investigation in Mississippi, so far.
“This is a rapidly evolving situation, but it’s important to note that the immediate risk to the Mississippi public is low at this time,” said Mississippi State Health Officer Thomas Dobbs, M.D. “We need to be prudent and monitor the situation, work with the CDC, and continue working with our healthcare systems throughout the state. There should be more concern in preventing the spread of seasonal flu than this coronavirus right now. We are in peak season and the flu is highly infectious.”
Officials say those who could be at risk are those who have recently traveled to China, especially the Wuhan City area, in the past two to 14 days or those who have had close contact with someone who is a confirmed case or a case under investigation. Symptoms of coronavirus mostly include flu-like illness such as fever, cough, and congestion.
Currently, the CDC recommends that travelers avoid nonessential travel to China.
Friday, federal health officials did declare a health emergency for the virus. Americans are being encouraged against travel to China and three airlines, Delta, American, and United cancelled flights to and from China out of concern for the outbreak.
Medical facilities in DeSoto County have taken to screening procedures to stop the spread of any travel diseases, including coronavirus.
Baptist Memorial Healthcare corporate communications spokeswoman Ayoka Pond stated in an email request for information, “Our ER and Baptist Medical Group physician offices are asking three screening questions to any patient who comes in with flu-like symptoms to determine if they could have been exposed to coronavirus. If they answer “yes” to any of those questions, they are immediately quarantined to protect our patients and employees.”
Similarly, Senior Communications Specialist Mary Alice Taylor with Methodist Le Bonheur Healthcare wrote, “Methodist Le Bonheur Healthcare screens on an ongoing basis for foreign travel diseases. Our screening covers not only the recent emerging coronavirus in China, but all foreign travel diseases. Precautions are taken for any patients who meet screening criteria.”
