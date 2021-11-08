Seven-time world barbecue champion Melissa Cookston announced today she will be opening The BBQ Allstars Barbecue Super Store in Southaven Commons at 875 Goodman Road.
The 12,000 square foot barbecue super store will offer a huge selection of barbecue related products including a wide selection of grills, smokers, sauces, seasonings, and more, outdoor living products, a large cooking class area, and the headquarters for the World Junior Barbecue League
“I know that there are lots of BBQ and grilling enthusiasts in the Mid-South, and I wanted to create an amazing store for them” Cookston said. “I also wanted to create a store where there will be something for everybody. We’ll carry a big selection of gifts, such as leather travel bags, cutlery, and more. We will have so much space we are going to be able to offer the largest selection of barbecue and outdoor products around and be able to have a large area for cooking classes."
The building will also house the World Junior Barbecue League headquarters so young barbecue enthusiasts will have a place to discuss their barbecue adventures and plans, have BBQ Bootcamps, and get helpful tips from of all the barbecue pros that will be in the store.
The cooking class section of the store will include a large area for in-person cooking classes as well as audio visual broadcast and recording capabilities. Cooking classes will be announced at a later date and are expected to be offered at least twice a week by different barbecue personalities as well as local chefs. The classes will teach things from a wide variety of subjects, from making sausage, grilling, or smoking a whole meal, to even making sushi.
“I love food from around the world, and I want the classes to reflect that,” said Cookston.
And as home to Cookston’s new nonprofit, The World Junior Barbecue League, the store will serve as a meeting space where young BBQ enthusiasts will be able to meet and spend quality time learning the ins and outs of barbecue. The World Junior Barbecue League’s mission is to engage young people in barbecue competitions and teach them invaluable life skills such as leadership, teamwork, strategic planning, organizational skills, and time management.
The World Junior BBQ League held its first championship November 6 at AutoZone Park in Memphis, Tennessee. Competitors took home more than $20,000 in scholarship money while showcasing their barbecue skills.
Cookston was born in the Mississippi delta and is a seven-time world barbecue champion; owner of restaurants Steak by Melissa, a successful steak house in Southaven, Mississippi and Memphis BBQ Company, a successful barbecue restaurant with locations in Horn Lake, Mississippi and Dunwoody, Georgia; an author of two cookbooks, “Smokin in the Boy’s Room” and “Smokin’ Hot in the South;” a celebrated southern Delta chef, and inductee into the Barbecue Hall of Fame.
Recognized nationally from many appearances on national news and talks shows as well as cooking shows and the Food Network, Cookston served as a judge on season four of Destination America’s “BBQ Pitmasters,” and was named one of America’s most influential BBQ Pitmasters and personalities by Fox News in 2015. Most recently Cookston was a judge on the first season of the Netflix original series, “American Barbecue Showdown.”
The store is set to open in mid-November.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.