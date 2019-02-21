Don’t plan on eating out tonight, or even cooking something at home. Just plan on taking in some great tasting food that has some real “soul.”
The First Regional Library (FRL) is hosting its annual Soul Food Cooking Contest this evening, beginning at 6 p.m. at the Hernando Public Library headquarters in Hernando.
The typically well-attended event is made possible by the Elizabeth Entrikin Cook Foundation and the Friends of the Hernando Public Library.
The Soul Food Cooking Contest has been a staple program of the library for the past several years, said FRL Human Resources Manager Annette Jones, but she adds it did go through a bit of a hiatus before being revived again.
“The Soul Food Cooking Contest is a program that started back in the 80s and ran until 1998,” said Jones. “At that point it kind of went by the wayside. There was a high demand with people asking about the program, so in 2016 we brought the program back.”
Those who attend this evening will be able to sample several servings of what comes under the category of “soul food,” delicacies that will be judged upstairs while servings are being offered on the library’s main floor.
But, what exactly is soul food all about? It’s not like your burgers and fries, pizza, Italian, French, Mexican or Hawaiian, but is a food genre specific to African Americans in the Southern United States.
Many of the various dishes and ingredients included in "soul food" are also regional meals and comprise a part of other Southern United States cooking, as well.
Soul food originated during the time of slavery, when African slaves were given only the "leftover" and "undesirable" cuts of meat from their masters.
After slavery, many, being poor, could afford only off-cuts of meat, along with offal. Farming, hunting and fishing provided fresh vegetables, fish and wild game, such as possum, rabbit, squirrel and sometimes waterfowl. Africans living in America at the time (and since) more than made do with the food choices they had to work with.
It is with that background that people who attend this evening will not only be able to eat, but also take in the food’s significance during February, which is Black History Month.
“At the public library, in our services, collection of materials and in our programs, we need to promote diversity as part of our mission,” said FRL Brand and Marketing Strategist David Brown. “I feel like there was a time there were some people who did not feel they were being represented by the programs at the library. That’s our goal, to make everyone feel welcome when they walk in the door.”
As part of the program this evening, author and poet Patricia Neely-Dorsey will speak. Considered Mississippi’s “Goodwill Ambassador,” Neely-Dorsey has written several pieces about Mississippi. She hails from Tupelo and received a Bachelor of Arts Degree in Psychology from Boston University in Boston, Massachusetts.
After living for almost 20 years in Memphis and working in the mental health field, she returned to Tupelo about 12 years ago, where she lives with her family.
Her books of poetry include “Reflections of a Mississippi Magnolia - A Life In Poems" and "My Magnolia Memories and Musings - In Poems,” published about seven years ago.
There will also be local singers and performances by spiritual leaders, including Fenton Daniel returning to offer his rendition of “Ol’ Man River.”
But, getting back to the food.
“Some of the foods we’ve had in the past include your turnip greens, black-eyed peas, yams and chitlins,” Jones said. “All those are things we consider soul food. The community really comes down and supports it. They bring their dishes and they’re so proud of it.”
They’ll be putting out their best items, as well, as there are prizes up for grabs to the food judged the best.
For more information, contact Jones or Brown at the library, 662-429-4439.
Bob Bakken is Staff Writer for the DeSoto Times-Tribune.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.