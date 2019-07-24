Authorities are continuing an investigation of a case that Tuesday netted the arrest of what the DeSoto County Sheriff’s Department termed “a number of hotel room occupants” at a Hernando lodging facility.
In a news release, the Sheriff’s Department said it responded Tuesday to reports of illegal activity at the Hernando Days Inn, located at 943 East Commerce Street, off I-55.
Agents from the department’s Special Investigations Division and detectives of the Criminal Investigations Division responded with a search warrant and found a large counterfeiting operation going on in a hotel room.
The room occupants were taken into custody, and a news release from the Sheriff’s Department stated there were some occupants that had outstanding warrants from surrounding states.
Sheriff’s Department authorities and federal agents seized the contraband and have initiated a multi-jurisdictional investigation.
The news release provided no further details about the case, stating it was still under investigation.
Bob Bakken is Managing Editor for the DeSoto Times-Tribune.
