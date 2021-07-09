Hernando’s Mayor and Board of Alderman made appointments to the city’s eight-member Planning Commission at the first board meeting Tuesday, with communications consultant and former legislative director Jordan Brumbelow among those selected.
Brumbelow is a former legislative director for Lt. Governor Delbert Hosemann and successful campaign and communications consultant from DeSoto County. He has served as campaign manager and consultant for a number of state, regional and local-level political campaigns and businesses in Mississippi.
“I am honored to serve the residents and job creators of Hernando in this capacity.” said Brumbelow. “I believe successful planning and development are a key to our city’s future and quality of life, and I look forward to working alongside the other members as we work to serve the interest of our businesses and — most importantly — our citizens. Conservative, smart planning has to be a top priority.”
Municipal Planning Commissions are established with the powers and duties to authorize, in specific cases, variances from the terms of the City’s Zoning Ordinance. The Commission ensures that the variance requests are not contrary to the public interest and provides relief from unnecessary hardships.
In addition to authorizing conditional uses, the Planning Commission is tasked with providing recommendations to the Mayor and Board of Aldermen concerning subdivisions, zoning amendments, planned unit developments, Zoning Ordinance, and the General Development Plan.
The City of Hernando Planning Commission meets on the second Tuesday of each month. Meetings are held in the Board Room of City Hall at 6:00 p.m.
The full list of commissioners can be found on the city’s website at: www.cityofhernando.org
