On this day 233 years ago, the Constitution of the United States was signed. The local Daughters of the American Revolution chapter is celebrating Constitution Week from Sept. 17-23, opening the week by ringing bells at 4:00 p.m.
“The Chief Mussacunna Chapter of the DAR invites everyone to take part at 4pm today, Ringing the Bells, which marks the signing of the Constitution,” Ginger Britt, Chairman of Constitution Week and First Vice Regent, said in an email.
The Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR) petitioned Congress to recognize Sept. 17-23 as Constitution Week in 1955. President Dwight D. Eisenhower signed the bill into law the following year.
“The aims of the Constitution Week are to inform people that the Constitution is the basis for America's great heritage and the foundation for our way of life and as citizens, it is our responsibility to protect and defend the Constitution to maintain our liberties, freedoms and ensure those unalienable rights,” Britt said.
Constitution Week is recognized across the nation, with officials making declarations commemorating the week, from the president of the United States to local mayors. Often, schools use the week to learn about the document that girds the institutions of American democracy.
“So let's all ring a bell..cow bell, hand bell, doorbell, phone bell-any bell that you may have available,” Britt said, adding that she would be at the Hernando Bell Tower on Thursday to celebrate. “May we pray for our nation and ask God to continue to bless America.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.