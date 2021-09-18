Olive Branch offensive coordinator Jay Jones thought the Conquistadors were going to walk away with the ‘W’ after breaking a scoreless tie late in the fourth quarter against Evangelical Christian School.
But a lapse in an otherwise stellar night for the defense allowed the visiting Eagles to snatch victory from the jaws of defeat withholder a minute left to play and leave with an 8-7 victory to spoil Homecoming for Olive Branch.
“I thought we had something there,” Jones told the team in the post-game huddle. “This is going to hurt. But I was proud of the fight spirit I saw. The defense played will night except for that one slip up. It happens. But the good news is it doesn’t do anything to hurt us post-season. The real thing starts next week.”
Head Coach Jason Russell left the field immediately following the game’s conclusion and was unavailable for comment.
The loss dropped Olive Branch to 1-2 heading in to next week’s home conference matchup against DeSoto Central.
The non-conference game was delayed for over an hour due to lightning and saw little offense until the final minute of the game. The two sides traded punts and turned the ball over on downs through much of the nigh, with occasional big plays in the air and on the ground.
Evangelical Christian (4-1) drove down to the Olive Branch 15 yard line on their opening drive, but turned the ball over on downs. The Conquistadors managed to get to the Eagle’s 24-yard line on their first possession, but also failed to reach the end zone, turning the ball over on downs.
The Eagles were forced to punt on their next possession, but got the ball back after Olive Branch quarterback Brayden Wright’s pass was intercepted at their own 34-yard line. With first-and-10 on the Conquistadors’s 30-yard line, Olive Branch defensive back Darren Wilson intercepted a pass from Bennett Brady at their own 14 yard line to end a scoreless first quarter.
The Conquistadors next drive ended after running back Corey Williams recovered his own fumble to turn the ball over on downs at the Eagle’s 36-yard line. Brady managed to get the Eagles down to the Olive Branch 47-yard line, but his pass on third-and-4 fell incomplete forcing them to punt.
Olive Branch found themselves facing a first-and-10 on their own one yard line to start. Wright managed to drive the ball to the Conquistadors’ own 48-yard line with a combination of passes to Keshun Seesom and Darren Wilson, and gains on the ground by Trayln Oliver, but Olive Branch turned the ball over on downs.
The Eagles were forced to punt after Brady was sacked on the 45-yard line by senior Nick Erves. After starting deep once again on their own 11-yard line, Oliver gave the Conquistadors some much needed room to maneuver with a 25-yard run to get the ball to the 36-yard line, but Olive Branch failed to find the end zone to end a scoreless first half.
Olive Branch fumbled on the kickoff to begin the third quarter, which was recovered by the Eagles at the Olive Branch 42-yard-line. Evangelical Christian was unable to take advantage of the turnover though and punted the ball back. For the second time in the match, the Conquistadors found themselves starting once again from their own one yard line. Oliver once again got Olive Branch some breathing room, running for a 27-yard gain on third-and-6 to get the Conquistadors out to the 31 yard line, but were forced to punt the ball away near midfield.
The Eagles turned the ball over on downs at the 20-yard line after Brady’s pass fell incomplete on a fourth-and-8 attempt, but the Conquistadors were forced to punt the ball away and both teams saw goose eggs after the end of three quarters.
After trading punts on their next possessions, it looked as though Olive Branch would get on the board first. Junior defensive back Kam Hall intercepted Brady’s pass at the Conquistadors 40-yard line and ran it back 60-yards for a touchdown. The play was called back though after Olive Branch was flagged for a block in the back. Both Evangelical Christian School and Olive Branch would then turn the ball over again on downs, and the Eagles would follow with another punt on their next possession.
Olive Branch finally broke the scoreless tie with one minute left in the fourth quarter to play after Oliver sprinted 85 yards to score a touchdown to make 7-0 with the extra point kick.
Starting from their own 32-yard line, Brady got an Eagles first down with a 13-yard run to get to their own 45-yard line with :40 seconds remaining, then connected on a 55-yard pass to freshman Deuce Shannon to give Evangelical Christian first-and-goal on the five-yard line.
Senior running back Jaylen Greenwood ran it in for the score on 2nd-and-goal to make it a 7-6 game with :18 seconds remaining. The Eagles successfully converted for two points with Brady connecting with junior Garrett Wilson to go up 8-7.
The Eagles recovered the onside kick with :13 seconds remaining and ran the clock out and secure the victory.
Jones said the team played well overall and gave it a lot of effort, but said they have some things to fix to get ready for next week.
“All you can do in this situation is continue to grind and come back and find whatever we did wrong and fix it,” Jones said. “It doesn’t matter if we dominated the game statistically - which we did. It doesn’t matter unless you put the ball in the end zone. But nothing you have done so far will dictate anything.”
