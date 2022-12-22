The Hernando Memorial Park Cemetery, owned by the City of Hernando, has faced backlash for several years, but a recent anonymous post on the Hernando Happenings Facebook page has turned into a complaint thread for those with loved ones buried in the cemetery.
The City of Hernando is responsible for maintenance, but according to Facebook comments, many of those with family members buried in the cemetery have turned into caretakers for the graves.
The original post noted that the cemetery looks unkempt and urged others with similar issues to call City Hall to voice their concerns.
“For those who have loved ones buried in the Hernando Memorial Park Cemetery have you noticed the lack of upkeep of the cemetery? My husband had called City Hall at the end of summer and asked if someone could weed eat around the headstones and he was told someone would check on this. Well, apparently this did not happen. At that time grass was grown up over headstones and there were fire ant beds everywhere even up over some headstones. This afternoon we were there and it just looked very unkempt! Flowers blown out of vases, parts of flowers just lying around and old pieces of tree limbs just left to rot! Our loved ones deserve respect and they are not getting it!! Please, if you feel the same as I do about this, call City Hall at 662-429-9092 and express your concerns! I will be calling again,” said the original post.
Residents were quick to voice their concerns for the current state of the cemetery, and many are demanding change. In response to the original post, Danielle Ferguson said she has been disappointed by the management of the cemetery for several years.
“It is a mess. I have horror stories to tell in regard to this cemetery, the caretakers and the previous city leadership. What this city has put me and my family through is unfathomable and unforgivable,” Ferguson said.
Betsy Anderson said dirt from another grave was dumped on top of both her brother and mother’s headstones.
“My brother has been buried there since 2004 and it’s always been a problem. My parents did maintenance themselves. Now, both of my parents are buried next to him. My husband and I take care of the grass around the headstones,” Anderson said. “In April when I went out there, there was someone recently buried close to them and they literally dumped the dirt from digging the gravesite on top of my brother's headstone, and part of the side of my Mom’s. It took me forever to get them clean!”
In a comment directly to Mayor Chip Johnson, Cathy Middleton said she recently went to place a Christmas wreath on her husband’s grave, and was met with a broken marker and uneven ground.
“I was there yesterday to put out a Christmas wreath and I was appalled at the condition of my husband's grave and the area around it. I know you are addressing this today but I want you to see what I saw. Please walk back to the ‘new’ section. His wreath stand was laying face down in the middle of his plot. His temporary marker sign was completely broken off and lying about 2 feet away. How am I supposed to know where he is buried? The plot above him has sunk several inches into the ground and needs dirt badly. Excavator tracks all over the graves in that area, but it has never been graded and smoothed out. It's a mess and has been since Sept. 2021,” Middleton said.
Marty Taylor said he has worked on his relative’s grave himself instead of waiting for the city to fix the mess.
“I brought my shovel and wheelbarrow to move their dirt to fill in a relative's sunken grave. Broken, chipped headstones from careless mowers, It does no good to complain. Sad,” Taylor said.
The original post has 82 comments, most of which all seem to agree that something needs to change.
After being tagged several times along with members of the Hernando Board of Aldermen, Chip Johnson responded to comments by saying that the City of Hernando would be working on the issue this week, and will be sending a maintenance worker to address the problems.
“We have contacted the man in charge of maintenance and will be working with him on Monday to see what can be done,” Johnson said.
Johnson said the current issues are a result of the weather recently and the inability to bring equipment in wet conditions.
“It is not horrible,” Johnson said. “It’s not pristine, but it’s not horrible. Due to the weather and all of the rain, we have not been able to get in there with equipment to do a lot of the work that needs to be done.”
Regardless of the weather, Johnson said people still have to be buried during the wet, cold months, so there are issues that arise from new graves.
“We do our very best to keep it up,” Johnson said. “I’ve been out there twice myself over the weekend to help out. We work very hard to keep up with the things that everyone was pointing out. The bottom line is that it’s cold and wet right now, but we have to bury people anyway. We have 8 fresh graves in the ‘new’ part of the cemetery, and dirt runs down that hillside, so we do have some issues with that, but we have to wait until it's dry enough to get equipment in there, so we rely on warmer weather for that.”
Johnson said he cares very much about the condition of the cemetery, and he visits it often to check on it.
“I’ve seen a lot of comments saying that I don’t care,” Johnson said. “I have some very close friends buried at that cemetery, and I live right around the corner from it. I go through it just about every day. I care about this cemetery more than most.”
Johnson urged those with issues to reach out to him or City Hall rather than talking about the issue on Facebook. His cell phone number is (901)-371-7743.
“I would love for some of these people with complaints to reach out directly to me so that we can make sure it gets looked at,” Johnson said. “We also have a lady at City Hall that specifically handles calls about the cemetery.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.