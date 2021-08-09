A large percentage of DeSoto County residents appealed to committee members regarding redrawing district boundaries at a public hearing Tuesday night.
Public comments were heard by the Standing Joint Committee on Redistricting and Reapportionment on issues of race, poverty, taxation, equal representation and voting logistics. Redistricting refers to the redrawing of political district boundary lines used to elect officials, including congressional, legislative, local council and commissions.
The meeting was the third in a series of nine hearings scheduled across Mississippi through August 23 and was hosted by Northwest Community College in Senatobia for the First Congressional District including DeSoto County.
The state of Mississippi is reported to receive the complete 2020 U.S. Census data by August 16.
Information made available at the meeting reported Mississippi’s statewide population for 2020 at 2,961,279 compared to 2010 at 2,967,297, a reported statewide loss of 6,018.
DeSoto County is estimated to increase population from 161,252 in 2012 to 184,945 in 2019, a 14.69 percent increase, all according to U.S. Census data.
DeSoto County is one of three counties in the state to see significant population growth. The other two are Lafayette and Lamar Counties.
Five minutes were allowed for each attendee to speak during public comments.
Theresa Gillespie-Isom, Olive Branch resident and former alderwoman candidate, asked the committee to fairly draw the district lines and maps.
“The maps that are currently being used help to encourage and provide voter suppression,” said Isom. “There has not been a Democrat elected to any office in Olive Branch during my 16 years as a resident. My issue is that the map for House districts six and seven appear to have been drawn to dilute the Democratic vote.”
Isom went on to say her runs for state and municipal positions were negatively affected due to split districts/wards, diluted votes and voter suppression.
“Fairly drawn maps will allow DeSoto County to be a community for all people, especially in Olive Branch,” said Isom. “...I am also asking that we be allowed to review the maps before they are finalized.”
James Woodard, of Olive Branch, spoke on more equal representation of black residents on governmental bodies. Woodard referred to the DeSoto County Board of Supervisors and said he campaigned for a seat on the board of supervisor in 2019.
“Gentleman, that is taxation without representation,” said Woodard. “...We’re paying taxes just like everybody else and we look at the people making decisions with the money that we pay.”
Woodard read the definition of tyranny to committee members and asked for specific consideration of minority communities during redistricting.
Shulandra Kerr, of Olive Branch, expressed frustrations with paying taxes to DeSoto County before the recent annexation and to Olive Branch after the annexation.
“I am asking for a fair amount of time between our annexation calendar and our election calendar,” said Kerr, who referenced Olive Branch’s annexation of unincorporated areas in the county less than 30 days before municipal elections. The short time frame disqualified the newly annexed residents. “We call that taxation without representation.”
DeSoto County Supervisor Board President Mark Gardner queried the committee on its timeline of completing redistricting. The committee said it was not obligated to answer questions and only hear public comments, but Chairman Jim Beckett did respond.
“Our goal would be to have (redistricting) done before the 2023 elections,” said Gardner. “The census bureau has been delayed getting the data...What is ya’lls deadline?”
Beckett said he looks for redistricting to be completed by the next session in 2022.
“Where can the public track the deliberations of this committee?” Gardner asked.
“The (Mississippi) legislative website,” said Beckett.
With the increase in population for DeSoto County, Gardner made reference to districts being made smaller in DeSoto County and an increase in state representatives.
Other comments were made about the Jago community in DeSoto County, minority schools not having equal access to resources as other schools and how redistricting affects Mississippi’s low national rankings.
The next public hearing is scheduled for Wednesday, August 11, at Mississippi Valley State University in Itta Bena for the second congressional district.
For more information, make appointments, or provide paper or digital input, the committee can be contacted in care of Ted Booth, PO Box 1204, Jackson, MS 39215-1204, or email Ted.Booth@peer.ms.gov.
