Multiple media outlets are reporting the arrest of a Como alderwoman by Hernando Police on Tuesday, May 11.
The Panolian newspaper and magnoliastatelive.com both reported that Como alderwoman Tonia Heard was arrested late Tuesday evening hours after attending a regular board of aldermen meeting.
Heard, 65, was allegedly charged with DUI (first offense), possession of a controlled substance and improper equipment on a vehicle.
She was released and issued a July 14 court date in DeSoto County Circuit Court.
Heard has served two terms as alderman in the town of Como. Heard is also reportedly a candidate for re-election in Ward 1 in the upcoming General Election.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.