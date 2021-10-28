A Hernando-based charity has earned a 4-star rating by a leading non-profit evaluator for the second year in a row.
Charity Navigator, the world’s leading non-profit evaluator, awarded the Community Foundation of Northwest Mississippi a second, consecutive four-star rating, the evaluator’s highest ranking. Only 13 other non-profit organizations in the state achieved this elite status.
The 4-star ranking indicates that the Community Foundation of Northwest Mississippi adhered to the sector's best practices and executes its mission in a financially efficient way.
“Only 33% of the charities we evaluate have received at least two consecutive four-star evaluations, indicating that the Community Foundation of Northwest Mississippi outperforms most other charities in America,” said Michael Thatcher, President and CEO of Charity Navigator. “This exceptional designation from Charity Navigator sets the Community Foundation of Northwest Mississippi apart from its peers and demonstrates to the public its trustworthiness.”
Charity Navigator provide free access to data, tools and resources to 11 million donors annually to help them with their charitable donation making decisions.
It is estimated that last year Charity Navigator influenced approximately $10 billion in charitable gifts, and that users of the site donated more than they planned to give before viewing their findings.
“This recognition gives confidence to our donors that their charitable contributions are used effectively and efficiently,” said Community Foundation President Keith Fulcher. “We are proud to rank at the very top of the 1.5 million nonprofits evaluated by Charity Navigator.”
The Community Foundation of Northwest Mississippi manages 240 donor-established funds and has granted $33 million in aid to more than 800 non-profit organizations that are making a difference in the quality of life in 11 northwest Mississippi counties since its founding in 2002.
“The foundation’s Board of Directors is pleased that Charity Navigator awarded us four-star ratings on both major components of its overall ranking,” said Community Foundation Board Chairman Colie Sanford. “We have worked hard to build a solid organization that makes the significant impacts envisioned by our donors. The Board thanks Tom Pittman for his twenty-year tenure leading the foundation that has resulted in this recognition.”
Charity Navigator based its ranking on the Community Foundation’s finances, accountability and transparency. It reviewed factors such as the foundation’s stability, efficiency, and sustainability, as well as its governance and integrity.
“This four-star ranking shows that we are well positioned for charitable donations as the Community Foundation continues to grow rapidly,” said the foundation’s Finance Chairman and Treasurer Danny Williams. “As Charity Navigator found, 94 percent of our expenses go straight to charitable programs. Our administrative and fundraising expenses are remarkably low.”
