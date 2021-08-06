Community Bank has recently presented over $20,000 in grants to four community-based organizations throughout Mississippi. This donation will support these organizations in assisting their communities by offering affordable housing, as well as, supporting community efforts to build healthy and sustainable neighborhoods.
“Community Bank is honored to be able to support such a worthy cause as these
organizations,” said Chuck Nicholson, Community Bank’s President and CEO. “Each of these groups is providing crucial services; our hope is that through this contribution they will be able to continue their efforts to make affordable housing readily available and continue their work to make our communities better places to live.”
This contribution was made possible through the Partnership Grant Program offered by the Federal Home Loan Bank (FHLB) of Dallas.
This program allows Community Bank to facilitate local organizations for the grant through the FHLB of Dallas. Community Bank sponsored MS Faith Based Coalition located in Jackson, the Coalition of African Based Communities in Gulfport, Sacred Heart Southern Missions Housing Corporation in Southaven, and Mercy Housing and Human Development in Gulfport through this program.
