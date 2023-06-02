A Louisiana gourmet pizza chain will soon be coming to Silo Square, the latest addition to the nearly sold out development along Getwell Road in Southaven.
Developer Brian Hill said Rotolo’s Craft & Crust, which was started in Baton Rouge near LSU, signed a deal to build a new location in Silo. The chain already has a restaurant in Memphis at 681 S White Station Road, and locations in Louisiana, Alabama, Florida, Texas, and Colorado.
“They were approved last Monday by the Southaven Planning Commission,” Hill said. “It’s a very family-friendly environment. We think it is going to be a really nice addition to Silo Square.”
Rotolo’s has three types of dough - Chicago deep dish style crust, Chicago cracker-thin crust, or traditional hand-tossed - which is made in house, and uses fresh ingredients combined with a homemade sauce. The menu offers more than 20 signature pizzas and a create your own pizza or calzone option, along with appetizers and craft beer.
Silo Square is a $200 million, 228 acre mixed use development featuring upscale single family homes, loft apartments, boutique retail stores, and a mix of restaurants set in a pedestrian friendly town square setting. The project is the city’s first ever entertainment district.
Hill said with the addition of Rotolo’s, there are only five out-parcels left out of the original 39 commercial sites, and only one left on the Town Square.
“Other than the ones I am keeping, there are only five left in the commercial area,” Hill said. “I am keeping some of them to build some different things on the Town Square. I only have three Town Square buildings left to build after what I have going right now. And we are about to start two of those. So it is coming down to just one more building on the square.”
Hill said other projects are in various stages of construction or about to open. Georgia Blue, a 12,000 square foot restaurant which serves southern style dishes, is currently training its servers and is expected to open within a week. The Southaven location will be the chain’s fifth one in Mississippi.
“People are really excited about it,” Hill said. “They have owned the lot for a couple of years. It has been in the works for a while.”
Hill said Let It Fly, a golf-themed sports bar owned by former Grizzlies player and Memphis Tigers basketball assistant coach Mike Miller, recently broke ground and will be open next year. Let It Fly provides a unique dining experience with high definition televisions tuned to various sports events and a golf simulator.
“It’s just a cool concept,” Hill said. “It’s not a traditional sports bar concept.”
Hill added that they are also about three months away from breaking ground on Belly Acres, a Memphis-based restaurant which serves gourmet hamburgers made from 100 percent grass-fed beef, hand breaded free-range chicken tenders, along with salads and 10 flavors of milkshakes.
“It takes about a year to build a restaurant,” Hill said. “It’s not like building a house or a normal building. They are pretty intense.”
Hill said Silo Academy, a daycare facility, will be breaking ground next week as well. The parking lot for the farmers market is built, but Hill said since they missed the start of the season, he decided to wait until next year to build the actual structure.
“I felt if I couldn’t open it for this spring and summer season, there is no sense in me being in a hurry,” Hill said. “So my goal now is to have it open next spring.”
He added that plans for a grocery store are still in the works, but said the project won’t break ground until interest rates come down further.
“The grocery store business operates on a large volume and a very small margin,” Hill said. “So they are very sensitive to rent. Rates skyrocketed from 3 percent to an 8 percent environment. We have to have rates come down so that rent will be more reasonable for the grocery store. Everyone is anticipating rates will pull back at the end of this year or the beginning of next year.”
Hill said by 2025 he expects Silo Square will feel like a town.
“It will be almost complete,” Hill said. “There’s not a lot left to announce out here.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.