Francey Phelps had a passion from age 5-19: to be the very best cheerleader
she possibly could. That desire, plus loads of talent and hard work, took her into the college ranks while cheering for Northwest Mississippi Community College.
Over the last three years, while working as a resident assistant at Wesley Meadows, she discovered a new, more fulfilling passion: caring for elders and bringing joy to them however possible.
That path led her to study Gerontology at the University of Mississippi, and during those two years, she saw that becoming a nurse would be an ideal way to serve elders. After graduating from Ole Miss last May, the 22-year-old student will begin an accelerated Bachelor’s Degree in Nursing at the University of Tennessee. Although achieving her third degree will be very
gratifying to Francey, the idea of leaving cheerleading behind had left a gap in her heart.
Then came the invitation she never expected. Her grandmother, a resident at Wesley Meadows Retirement Community, recommended her to the Life Enrichment Director, Pam Simpson, for a cheerleading program she was forming at the senior community. Things clicked, and today, when Francey isn’t providing care for senior residents, she’s helping to train them in
cheerleading routines worthy of a Friday night football game, as Pam’s assistant cheer coach and choreographer.
In fact, The Wesley Meadows Dream Team performed at a huge July Fourth Celebration at the Wesley Meadows Retirement Community on Saturday, July 2. The Dream Team had the chance to “wow the crowd” with their spirited cheer and pom-pom routines right along with the fireworks and other festivities. For some, this fulfilled a dream of cheerleading they’ve had all of their life.
“One of our resident cheerleaders had been an alternate cheerleader during her school years, but never got to actually perform in public, “ said Pam. “So she and Francey have really become extra close and even have special practice sessions in her apartment at the community. But many of our cheer team have dreamed of being cheerleaders and didn’t get their own
opportunity—until now. Here, we believe that you’re never too old for a dream to come true.”
